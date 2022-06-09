ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan Mitchell trade request to Knicks or Heat coming at some point?

 4 days ago
As far as the idea of a Donovan Mitchell trade coming down the pike, league sources do feel that it’s a matter of “when and not if” with Mitchell eventually asking to go to a “glamour market” like New York or Miami. But in the short term, there’s skepticism it will happen. New Jazz owner Ryan Smith is said to be extremely dedicated to keeping and building around Mitchell. Which, of course, is going to mean moving Rudy Gobert as it’s become apparent that relationship is untenable on-court and off-court.

Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Only 10 players are still with their original teams after being selected in 2017 NBA Draft:

3. Jayson Tatum

5. De’Aaron Fox

6. Jonathan Isaac

13. Donovan Mitchell

14. Bam Adebayo

19. John Collins

23. OG Anunoby

45. Dillon Brooks

49. Vlatko Cancar

51. Monte Morris – 8:25 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: Johnnie Bryant’s Jazz candidacy has support beyond just Donovan Mitchell; when NYK hired Bryant as associate head coach, he was viewed by some as on fast-track to an NBA head-coaching job: sny.tv/articles/jazz-…7:51 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

If you missed ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Tony Jones, ended up going super long on Utah’s trade options with Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, the future of Donovan Mitchell, and the Jazz’s head coaching search @getcallin: callin.com/link/dwojXfpRnT10:09 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

It’s a Salt Lake City soap opera as Donovan Mitchell snaps over ‘blatant lie’ #Jazz #Knicks nypost.com/2022/06/07/don…6:01 PM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

3 players had their teams averaging over 1 Points per Chance in the PnR against these 4 different coverage types- Blitzes, Soft (Drop), Switches and Up To Touch (Drop at the level). The 3 players (minimum 500 picks):

Steph Curry

Jordan Poole

Donovan Mitchell – 5:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Herro-Robinson-two (or three?) first-round picks-a young prospect (Vincent or Strus or Yurtseven) for Donovan Mitchell? Yea or nay? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…4:08 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: Jeff Van Gundy and I break down the Finals so far and look ahead to Game 3. Then @Tim MacMahon on all things Jazz/Quin Snyder/Donovan Mitchell, more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3Q80B14

Apple: apple.co/3ml6Ukc1:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Would the Heat’s best offer for Donovan Mitchell be enough? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…12:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Would Heat’s best offer for Donovan Mitchell be enough? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:20 AM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Exit strategy for Donovan Mitchell? #Knicks #Jazz #NBA instagram.com/tv/Cee7FP4DhuF…8:09 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON NBA — Utah Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder OUT | Why? Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobe… youtu.be/CYOnBttITDA via @YouTube6:22 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: The one and only Jeff Van Gundy and I break down the first two games of the Finals and look ahead to Game 3. Then @Tim MacMahon on what’s next for Utah, Quin Snyder, Donovan Mitchell, more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3Q80B14

Apple: apple.co/3ml6Ukc4:59 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell is No. 11 in our Trade Value Rankings… and No. 2 among shooting guards. pic.twitter.com/OzhawLtjns4:05 PM

Barkley was later asked if he thought the Knicks should try to trade for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell. His take? “What are you giving up to get Donovan Mitchell, is the question? Like I said, right now you only got three players in my opinion that are probably NBA starters. Donovan Mitchell is a good player, he’s a good player. But it depends on what you’ve got to give up. I’m not sure if you gave up half you’re team (laughs), you’d still probably be better with Donovan Mitchell. I’m not going to lie to you. “Because you don’t have a lot in the cupboard right now, you don’t have a lot in the cupboard. But the problem with the Knicks, they just haven’t drafted well.” -via SportsNet New York / June 9, 2022

And right now, the roster has a lot of questions without a lot of ready-made answers. League sources say multiple teams have called the Jazz to inquire about the trade availability of Mitchell, only to be given a firm no. The Jazz have made it clear they intend on building a roster around Mitchell. The only thing that could possibly pry Mitchell from the Jazz at this point is a monstrous offer. They simply don’t have the intention of trading him. -via The Athletic / June 6, 2022

Amid the reverberations of Quin Snyder’s departure after eight seasons as the Utah Jazz coach, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is described as “unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future,” sources told ESPN on Sunday. Mitchell considered Snyder a significant part of his reasoning for committing to a five-year maximum contract extension in 2020, and Snyder’s decision to step away on Sunday has left Mitchell “surprised and disappointed,” sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / June 5, 2022

