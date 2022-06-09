Donovan Mitchell trade request to Knicks or Heat coming at some point?

As far as the idea of a Donovan Mitchell trade coming down the pike, league sources do feel that it’s a matter of “when and not if” with Mitchell eventually asking to go to a “glamour market” like New York or Miami. But in the short term, there’s skepticism it will happen. New Jazz owner Ryan Smith is said to be extremely dedicated to keeping and building around Mitchell. Which, of course, is going to mean moving Rudy Gobert as it’s become apparent that relationship is untenable on-court and off-court.

From earlier: Johnnie Bryant's Jazz candidacy has support beyond just Donovan Mitchell; when NYK hired Bryant as associate head coach, he was viewed by some as on fast-track to an NBA head-coaching job

If you missed 'Please Don't Aggregate This' with @Tony Jones, ended up going super long on Utah's trade options with Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, the future of Donovan Mitchell, and the Jazz's head coaching search

It's a Salt Lake City soap opera as Donovan Mitchell snaps over 'blatant lie'

3 players had their teams averaging over 1 Points per Chance in the PnR against these 4 different coverage types- Blitzes, Soft (Drop), Switches and Up To Touch (Drop at the level). The 3 players (minimum 500 picks):

Steph Curry

Jordan Poole

Donovan Mitchell

Steph Curry

Jordan Poole

Donovan Mitchell – 5:23 PM

ASK IRA: Herro-Robinson-two (or three?) first-round picks-a young prospect (Vincent or Strus or Yurtseven) for Donovan Mitchell? Yea or nay?

Lowe Post podcast: Jeff Van Gundy and I break down the Finals so far and look ahead to Game 3. Then @Tim MacMahon on all things Jazz/Quin Snyder/Donovan Mitchell

ASK IRA: Would the Heat's best offer for Donovan Mitchell be enough?

Would Heat's best offer for Donovan Mitchell be enough?

Exit strategy for Donovan Mitchell?

LOCKED ON NBA — Utah Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder OUT | Why? Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobe…

Lowe Post podcast: The one and only Jeff Van Gundy and I break down the first two games of the Finals and look ahead to Game 3. Then @Tim MacMahon on what's next for Utah, Quin Snyder, Donovan Mitchell

Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell is No. 11 in our Trade Value Rankings… and No. 2 among shooting guards.

Barkley was later asked if he thought the Knicks should try to trade for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell. His take? “What are you giving up to get Donovan Mitchell, is the question? Like I said, right now you only got three players in my opinion that are probably NBA starters. Donovan Mitchell is a good player, he’s a good player. But it depends on what you’ve got to give up. I’m not sure if you gave up half you’re team (laughs), you’d still probably be better with Donovan Mitchell. I’m not going to lie to you. “Because you don’t have a lot in the cupboard right now, you don’t have a lot in the cupboard. But the problem with the Knicks, they just haven’t drafted well.” -via SportsNet New York / June 9, 2022

And right now, the roster has a lot of questions without a lot of ready-made answers. League sources say multiple teams have called the Jazz to inquire about the trade availability of Mitchell, only to be given a firm no. The Jazz have made it clear they intend on building a roster around Mitchell. The only thing that could possibly pry Mitchell from the Jazz at this point is a monstrous offer. They simply don’t have the intention of trading him. -via The Athletic / June 6, 2022

Amid the reverberations of Quin Snyder’s departure after eight seasons as the Utah Jazz coach, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is described as “unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future,” sources told ESPN on Sunday. Mitchell considered Snyder a significant part of his reasoning for committing to a five-year maximum contract extension in 2020, and Snyder’s decision to step away on Sunday has left Mitchell “surprised and disappointed,” sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / June 5, 2022