Trade Value Rankings: The Top 20 small forwards in the NBA

1

Jayson Tatum (Boston)

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $134,896,800 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 26.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 4.4 apg, 45.3 FG%, 35.3 3P%

Agent: Jeff Wechsler

The promise Tatum showed in his rookie season has finally formed into a consistent superstar. He has proven he can be the number one guy on a championship-contending team when he has the right support group around him. There’s no trade package that could possibly get Boston’s interest for him after the Finals run they had.

2

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn)

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $197,656,908 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 29.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 6.4 apg, 51.8 FG%, 38.3 3P%

Agent: Rich Kleiman

Durant’s age and the Nets’ lack of clarity with their other two All-Stars make his situation potentially just a smidge more open to interpretation than the players above. But assuming Kyrie Irving is committed long-term and Ben Simmons is good to go, Brooklyn is unlikely to trade Durant for even the biggest of hauls.

3

Brandon Ingram (New Orleans)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $101,500,200 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 22.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 5.6 apg, 46.1 FG%, 32.7 3P%

Agent: Jeff Schwartz

Ingram had a strong playoff debut against Phoenix and is looking like he could be an excellent first or second option on a contender. This should eliminate any possibility that the Pelicans listen to offers on him now that they’re a playoff team.

4

Jaylen Brown (Boston)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $59,464,285 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 23.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 47.3 FG%, 35.8 3P%

Agent: Jason Glushon

Brown is one the best secondary stars in the league and still has room to potentially become a great No. 1 option. He’s on track not only to command maximum contract offers league-wide but could also qualify for a supermax extension should he earn All-NBA honors next season.

5

Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Guaranteed money left: $136,920,252 till 2024-25

Leonard was looking like arguably the best player in the league during the 2021 playoffs. He would probably be up there next to Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry in these rankings had he played this year.

6

Jimmy Butler (Miami)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Guaranteed money left: $184,049,331 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 21.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.5 apg, 48.0 FG%, 23.3 3P%

Agent: Bernie Lee

Butler had yet another brilliant playoff performance carrying a significant load of the Heat’s offense. Most teams would love to have him, but his upcoming contract extension could lower his price over time. His work ethic and continual durability could make him a good bet to meet the value of it, though.

7

LeBron James (LA Lakers)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $44,474,988 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 30.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 6.2 apg, 52.4 FG%, 35.9 3P%

Agent: Rich Paul

James’ trade value remains high despite his age and what he brings both on and off the court. It’s also possible he doesn’t have trade value at all at the same time, largely because he has always picked his destination and could probably get to where he wants to in a trade should he request one.

8

Scottie Barnes (Toronto)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $7,644,600 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 15.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 49.2 FG%, 30.1 3P%

Agent: Bill Duffy

The Rookie of the Year has the makings of a star and should at least rise 10-15 spots in these rankings next season based on his trajectory.

9

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee)

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Guaranteed money left: $78,344,828 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 20.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 5.4 apg, 44.3 FG%, 37.3 3P%

Agent: Jeff Schwartz

Middleton has had tremendous trade value when he was earning $13-15 million annually, and it’s held up while making north of $30 million. If the Bucks wanted to capitalize and sell high on him now, they could probably get one of the top picks of the upcoming draft for him.

10

Paul George (LA Clippers)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $136,920,252 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 24.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 5.7 apg, 42.1 FG%, 35.4 3P%

Agent: Aaron Mintz

There was a lot of pushback on George’s maximum extension in 2020 following a disappointing playoff performance against Denver. He has bounced back since and remains a maximum-level player, but the Clippers are unlikely to receive close to what they originally traded to acquire him should they make him available.

11

Mikal Bridges (Phoenix)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $90,000,000 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 14.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 53.4 FG%, 36.9 3P%

Agent: Sam Goldfeder

Bridges’ $90 million extension is set to kick in, and he’s already looking like a great value on it. He could probably command multiple good future first-round picks, but the Suns are likely to hold onto him even if they’re blown away by offers since defensive wings like him are extremely hard to come by.

12

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago)

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Guaranteed money left: $55,900,000 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 27.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.9 apg, 50.4 FG%, 35.2 3P%

Agent: Aaron Goodwin

DeRozan might’ve had one of the biggest rises in trade value compared to last season. His All-NBA season and ridiculous mid-range shooting probably has teams that previously weren’t interested in him willing to give up more than a first-round pick.

13

Cameron Johnson (Phoenix)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $5,887,899 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 12.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 46.0 FG%, 42.5 3P%

Agent: Ty Sullivan

Johnson might be one of the most underrated players in the league due to having a limited role off the bench for a stacked Suns team. He should steadily climb these rankings if he eventually starts assuming he gets a team-friendly extension.

14

Franz Wagner (Orlando)

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Guaranteed money left: $5,258,280 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 15.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.9 apg, 46.8 FG%, 35.4 3P%

Agent: Jason Glushon

It’s still uncertain who Orlando plans to select with the first overall pick in this year’s draft. Despite it likely being a frontcourt player, Wagner is still untouchable for the Magic as his trade value should soar over the next few seasons.

15

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State)

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Guaranteed money left: $33,616,770 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 17.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 46.6 FG%, 39.3 3P%

Agent: Andrew Morrison

Wiggins went from one of the league’s worst contracts to arguably one of the better value wing players. He is now extension-eligible and could get a new long-term deal with the Warriors after the successful season they just had.

16

Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City)

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Guaranteed money left: $0 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 17.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, 40.4 FG%, 33.2 3P%

Agent: Thaddeus Foucher

Dort’s four-year minimum contract is running out of time, and he is currently eligible to extend for $14 million annually for multiple years. He should still maintain strong trade value on a raise in that range and could potentially get more if he hits restricted free agency.

17

Miles Bridges (Charlotte)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

2021/22 stats: 20.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.8 apg, 49.1 FG%, 33.1 3P%

Agent: Rich Paul

Bridges could be looking at a new contract in the $25 million annual range, which should be indicative of how valuable he is perceived in the league.

18

OG Anunoby (Toronto)

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $55,928,571 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 17.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.6 apg, 44.3 FG%, 36.3 3P%

Agent: Omar Wilkes

With Scottie Barnes in Toronto’s plans, Anunoby could be the centerpiece of significant trade in the future. His elite defense and his team-friendly deal make him appealing to any team.

19

Dorian Finney-Smith (Dallas)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $55,560,960 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 11.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 47.1 FG%, 39.5 3P%

Agent: Michael Tellem

The Mavericks will probably be looking to trade for an All-Star this offseason, and Finney-Smith is one of their role players with the most trade value. After his contributions towards reaching the Conference Finals, Dallas could make him off-limits in negotiations.

20

Bojan Bogdanovic (Utah)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $19,550,000 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 18.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 45.5 FG%, 38.7 3P%

Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara

Utah will look to reshape the roster around Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert this offseason, meaning everyone else is fair game. However, it’s hard to see the Jazz getting a meaningful upgrade in exchange for Bogdanovic.