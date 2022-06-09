ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trade Value Rankings: The Top 20 small forwards in the NBA

By HoopsHype staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6SKA_0g5uNCz600

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS /

POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

1

Jayson Tatum (Boston)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vgaik_0g5uNCz600
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $134,896,800 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 26.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 4.4 apg, 45.3 FG%, 35.3 3P%

Agent: Jeff Wechsler

The promise Tatum showed in his rookie season has finally formed into a consistent superstar. He has proven he can be the number one guy on a championship-contending team when he has the right support group around him. There’s no trade package that could possibly get Boston’s interest for him after the Finals run they had.

2

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRbDP_0g5uNCz600
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $197,656,908 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 29.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 6.4 apg, 51.8 FG%, 38.3 3P%

Agent: Rich Kleiman

Durant’s age and the Nets’ lack of clarity with their other two All-Stars make his situation potentially just a smidge more open to interpretation than the players above. But assuming Kyrie Irving is committed long-term and Ben Simmons is good to go, Brooklyn is unlikely to trade Durant for even the biggest of hauls.

3

Brandon Ingram (New Orleans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1pg1_0g5uNCz600
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $101,500,200 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 22.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 5.6 apg, 46.1 FG%, 32.7 3P%

Agent: Jeff Schwartz

Ingram had a strong playoff debut against Phoenix and is looking like he could be an excellent first or second option on a contender. This should eliminate any possibility that the Pelicans listen to offers on him now that they’re a playoff team.

4

Jaylen Brown (Boston)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1s9K_0g5uNCz600
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $59,464,285 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 23.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 47.3 FG%, 35.8 3P%

Agent: Jason Glushon

Brown is one the best secondary stars in the league and still has room to potentially become a great No. 1 option. He’s on track not only to command maximum contract offers league-wide but could also qualify for a supermax extension should he earn All-NBA honors next season.

5

Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZ8ho_0g5uNCz600
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Guaranteed money left: $136,920,252 till 2024-25

Leonard was looking like arguably the best player in the league during the 2021 playoffs. He would probably be up there next to Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry in these rankings had he played this year.

6

Jimmy Butler (Miami)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2CN6_0g5uNCz600
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Guaranteed money left: $184,049,331 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 21.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.5 apg, 48.0 FG%, 23.3 3P%

Agent: Bernie Lee

Butler had yet another brilliant playoff performance carrying a significant load of the Heat’s offense. Most teams would love to have him, but his upcoming contract extension could lower his price over time. His work ethic and continual durability could make him a good bet to meet the value of it, though.

7

LeBron James (LA Lakers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJWNr_0g5uNCz600
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $44,474,988 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 30.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 6.2 apg, 52.4 FG%, 35.9 3P%

Agent: Rich Paul

James’ trade value remains high despite his age and what he brings both on and off the court. It’s also possible he doesn’t have trade value at all at the same time, largely because he has always picked his destination and could probably get to where he wants to in a trade should he request one.

8

Scottie Barnes (Toronto)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ijmlN_0g5uNCz600
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $7,644,600 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 15.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 49.2 FG%, 30.1 3P%

Agent: Bill Duffy

The Rookie of the Year has the makings of a star and should at least rise 10-15 spots in these rankings next season based on his trajectory.

9

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbhxl_0g5uNCz600
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Guaranteed money left: $78,344,828 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 20.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 5.4 apg, 44.3 FG%, 37.3 3P%

Agent: Jeff Schwartz

Middleton has had tremendous trade value when he was earning $13-15 million annually, and it’s held up while making north of $30 million. If the Bucks wanted to capitalize and sell high on him now, they could probably get one of the top picks of the upcoming draft for him.

10

Paul George (LA Clippers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGPMV_0g5uNCz600
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $136,920,252 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 24.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 5.7 apg, 42.1 FG%, 35.4 3P%

Agent: Aaron Mintz

There was a lot of pushback on George’s maximum extension in 2020 following a disappointing playoff performance against Denver. He has bounced back since and remains a maximum-level player, but the Clippers are unlikely to receive close to what they originally traded to acquire him should they make him available.

11

Mikal Bridges (Phoenix)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWT5C_0g5uNCz600
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $90,000,000 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 14.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 53.4 FG%, 36.9 3P%

Agent: Sam Goldfeder

Bridges’ $90 million extension is set to kick in, and he’s already looking like a great value on it. He could probably command multiple good future first-round picks, but the Suns are likely to hold onto him even if they’re blown away by offers since defensive wings like him are extremely hard to come by.

12

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZ7S7_0g5uNCz600
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Guaranteed money left: $55,900,000 till 2023-24

2021/22 stats: 27.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.9 apg, 50.4 FG%, 35.2 3P%

Agent: Aaron Goodwin

DeRozan might’ve had one of the biggest rises in trade value compared to last season. His All-NBA season and ridiculous mid-range shooting probably has teams that previously weren’t interested in him willing to give up more than a first-round pick.

13

Cameron Johnson (Phoenix)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujx1t_0g5uNCz600
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $5,887,899 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 12.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 46.0 FG%, 42.5 3P%

Agent: Ty Sullivan

Johnson might be one of the most underrated players in the league due to having a limited role off the bench for a stacked Suns team. He should steadily climb these rankings if he eventually starts assuming he gets a team-friendly extension.

14

Franz Wagner (Orlando)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyZeA_0g5uNCz600
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Guaranteed money left: $5,258,280 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 15.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.9 apg, 46.8 FG%, 35.4 3P%

Agent: Jason Glushon

It’s still uncertain who Orlando plans to select with the first overall pick in this year’s draft. Despite it likely being a frontcourt player, Wagner is still untouchable for the Magic as his trade value should soar over the next few seasons.

15

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18k5X5_0g5uNCz600
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Guaranteed money left: $33,616,770 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 17.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 46.6 FG%, 39.3 3P%

Agent: Andrew Morrison

Wiggins went from one of the league’s worst contracts to arguably one of the better value wing players. He is now extension-eligible and could get a new long-term deal with the Warriors after the successful season they just had.

16

Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zhztl_0g5uNCz600
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Guaranteed money left: $0 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 17.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, 40.4 FG%, 33.2 3P%

Agent: Thaddeus Foucher

Dort’s four-year minimum contract is running out of time, and he is currently eligible to extend for $14 million annually for multiple years. He should still maintain strong trade value on a raise in that range and could potentially get more if he hits restricted free agency.

17

Miles Bridges (Charlotte)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdHpk_0g5uNCz600
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

2021/22 stats: 20.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.8 apg, 49.1 FG%, 33.1 3P%

Agent: Rich Paul

Bridges could be looking at a new contract in the $25 million annual range, which should be indicative of how valuable he is perceived in the league.

18

OG Anunoby (Toronto)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463CzG_0g5uNCz600
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $55,928,571 till 2024-25

2021/22 stats: 17.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.6 apg, 44.3 FG%, 36.3 3P%

Agent: Omar Wilkes

With Scottie Barnes in Toronto’s plans, Anunoby could be the centerpiece of significant trade in the future. His elite defense and his team-friendly deal make him appealing to any team.

19

Dorian Finney-Smith (Dallas)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUpMU_0g5uNCz600
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $55,560,960 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 11.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 47.1 FG%, 39.5 3P%

Agent: Michael Tellem

The Mavericks will probably be looking to trade for an All-Star this offseason, and Finney-Smith is one of their role players with the most trade value. After his contributions towards reaching the Conference Finals, Dallas could make him off-limits in negotiations.

20

Bojan Bogdanovic (Utah)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2UbO_0g5uNCz600
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $19,550,000 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 18.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 45.5 FG%, 38.7 3P%

Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara

Utah will look to reshape the roster around Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert this offseason, meaning everyone else is fair game. However, it’s hard to see the Jazz getting a meaningful upgrade in exchange for Bogdanovic.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball standout is reportedly on trade block

It appears as if former UNC basketball standout Danny Green is going to have a new home next season in the NBA. After spending another season in Philadelphia, the 76ers are reportedly shopping the forward ahead of the 2022 NBA draft later this month. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor released his annual draft guide focusing on this year and he had an interesting nugget regarding the 76ers. He has Philadelphia drafting Blake Wesley out of Notre Dame at No. 23 overall but in there noted that Green is a player that is being brought up in trade talks including the No. 23 overall...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Cameron Johnson
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game 5: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals from the Chase Center. The Celtics will look to bounce back after a 107-97 loss in game four, they will need Al Horford and Jayson Tatum to step up and take control of the series. Meanwhile, Steph Curry and company will look for another solid performance after putting up 43 points on the road to even up the series.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steph Curry lands on top of NBA.com's NBA Finals MVP ladder after fiery Game 4 performance

With a sizzling performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, Steph Curry has firmly cemented himself in the Finals Most Valuable Player conversation. Curry is coming off a red-hot 43-point effort on 14-of-26 shooting from the floor with seven triples from beyond the arc in Golden State’s Game 4 victory in Boston. Along with catching fire with his jumper, the reigning Western Conference Finals MVP crashed the glass for 10 boards on Friday night at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reacts to Sabrina Ionescu’s WNBA history-making triple double

The legend of Sabrina Ionescu is starting to grow in the WNBA ranks. On Sunday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks legend made history by becoming the youngest player in WNBA history to record multiple triple-doubles, and doing so in the shortest amount of time, with the feat accomplished before the third quarter of the New York Liberty’s game against the Chicago Sky came to an end. Ionescu finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists on 9-for-16 shooting, 3-for-6 from 3FG, and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. This performance comes on the heels of another classic from Ionescu last week where she dropped 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists on a historic 10-for-11 shooting. She is the only player in WNBA history to record 25 or more points, eight or more assists, and eight or more rebounds in a game while shooting 90% or better from the field. And again, she reached those numbers during the third quarter. On Sunday afternoon, the sporting world once again celebrated Ionescu on social media, marveling at her performance. Here are some of the best things we saw on Twitter: WNBA History...https://twitter.com/WNBA/status/1536082017640665088...in Record Timehttps://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1536078713036627968The Age Differencehttps://twitter.com/drksportsnews/status/1536075479538622465The Crowd Reactionhttps://twitter.com/MylesEhrlich/status/1536067906177490944Elite Companyhttps://twitter.com/espnW/status/1536077314936668162Coach Graves Approveshttps://twitter.com/GoDucksKG/status/1536067985735131136Behind the Numbershttps://twitter.com/presidual/status/1536079138997489665Built Differenthttps://twitter.com/MillyBeamen/status/1536073705733881857A New GOAT?https://twitter.com/MillyBeamen/status/153607126673771724811
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Pitt is where I needed to be;’ 4-star PG Dior Johnson explains decision to de-commit from Oregon

The last week or so has brought a lot of news on the Oregon Ducks basketball front, particular when it comes to one — former, now — player. That player is Dior Johnson, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 7 PG in the 2022 class, and No. 37 player overall in the nation. After committing to join the Ducks last summer and signing his national letter of intent in the fall, Johnson asked out of that NLI recently and was granted his release. RELATED: Ducks drop in recruiting rankings after Dior Johnson leaves Johnson de-committed from Oregon last week, and on...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy