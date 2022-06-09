ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

'Ask your daddy who I was': Ex-Celtic Cedric Maxwell chides Draymond Green about NBA's physicality

By Toyloy Brown III, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eBMy_0g5uMrlk00

Former Boston Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell engaged in a verbal squabble with Golden State's Draymond Green about the physicality of the NBA now compared to the ‘80s and ‘90s era.

After the Warriors won Game 2 of the NBA Finals that tied the series, Maxwell, now a Celtics radio analyst, told Gary Payton, "That (expletive) Draymond Green was doing? In the 80s he would've got knocked the (expletive) out!"

In Green’s media availability on Tuesday, he responded by explaining how today’s NBA is more skilled and does not resemble basketball from decades ago. Green, the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, also insinuated that players such as Maxwell who criticize the toughness of today’s league weren’t the ones who were dealing punishment on the court during their time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mncOI_0g5uMrlk00
Golden State's Draymond Green (23) gets into a scuffle with the Celtics, including Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Stephen Lam, AP

“One thing that baffles me about the 80s or 90s … some of the guys that be talking weren't the guys that was punching people,” Green said. “There were a few guys back then that would lay you out, that would knock you out, that would foul you and get thrown out the game: Bill Laimbeer, Rick Mahorn. But everyone running around acting like they were that. Y'all were getting bullied."

Maxwell, a two-time NBA champion with Boston and former NBA Finals MVP, promptly defended himself on NBC Boston, clarifying that he, in fact, was a player with a reputation for being combative and involved in fights.

"You keep saying nobody punched nobody. You ask Charles Barkley what happened when he and I got in a fight when I was in L.A. with the Clippers," Maxwell said on NBC Sports Boston.

"Draymond wasn't even born when I was playing. ... Draymond, ask your daddy who I was."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Ask your daddy who I was': Ex-Celtic Cedric Maxwell chides Draymond Green about NBA's physicality

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Maxwell
Person
Rick Mahorn
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bill Laimbeer
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Marcus Smart
fadeawayworld.net

BIG3 Founder Ice Cube Takes A Shot At The NBA: "The NBA Hasn't Been The Nicest To The BIG3... We Know Privately There's Things Done Behind The Scenes."

The BIG3 league was founded back in 2017 to much fanfare by musician and actor Ice Cube, along with Jeff Kwatinetz. It consisted mostly of retired NBA pros to go with some international players, and the league gained quite the fan following as well. The next season is set to commence in the coming week and Ice Cube recently spoke about how the NBA doesn't seem to have embraced his league all that well.
NBA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Boston#Nba Finals#Nba Defensive Player#Nba Finals Mvp#Nbc Boston
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Shaq Has Message For Steph Curry: NBA World Reacts

Shaquille O'Neal is confident that his early-2000s Lakers could've easily handled this generation's dynastic Golden State Warriors. Speaking to Frank Caliendo on the comedian's podcast, Shaq explained that Steph Curry wouldn't be able to get those shots off after the Lakers roughed him up a bit. Saying, “We would’ve let...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy Sounds Off On The Boston Celtics, Calls Them Cheats: "No Heat In The Winter, No Air Conditioning In June... I Don't Even Call It An Arena, It Was A Barn And They're Still Up To Those Old Tricks."

James Worthy is one of the most iconic Lakers of all time. "Big Game James" was instrumental to the Lakers winning 3 of their 5 titles during the Showtime Era. As such, Worthy enjoyed quite the rivalry with the Boston Celtics of that era, and it would seem that his dislike for the storied franchise runs deep to this day, as it does for some of the things about today's era of basketball.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Dr. J Reveals How Michael Jordan Talked Trash To Him After Dunking On His Team: "I Was Looking At Him... And He Was Like, 'I Can Do It Again, You Know.'"

As a child, one of Michael Jordan's idols was the same as a lot of kids of his generation, Dr. J, Julius Erving. Erving was a pioneer in terms of in-game dunking and arguably the first true NBA superstar in terms of being a celebrity and using his status to get endorsement deals and other commercial benefits thanks to his game.
NBA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

498K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy