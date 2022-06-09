Former Boston Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell engaged in a verbal squabble with Golden State's Draymond Green about the physicality of the NBA now compared to the ‘80s and ‘90s era.

After the Warriors won Game 2 of the NBA Finals that tied the series, Maxwell, now a Celtics radio analyst, told Gary Payton, "That (expletive) Draymond Green was doing? In the 80s he would've got knocked the (expletive) out!"

In Green’s media availability on Tuesday, he responded by explaining how today’s NBA is more skilled and does not resemble basketball from decades ago. Green, the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, also insinuated that players such as Maxwell who criticize the toughness of today’s league weren’t the ones who were dealing punishment on the court during their time.

Golden State's Draymond Green (23) gets into a scuffle with the Celtics, including Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Stephen Lam, AP

“One thing that baffles me about the 80s or 90s … some of the guys that be talking weren't the guys that was punching people,” Green said. “There were a few guys back then that would lay you out, that would knock you out, that would foul you and get thrown out the game: Bill Laimbeer, Rick Mahorn. But everyone running around acting like they were that. Y'all were getting bullied."

Maxwell, a two-time NBA champion with Boston and former NBA Finals MVP, promptly defended himself on NBC Boston, clarifying that he, in fact, was a player with a reputation for being combative and involved in fights.

"You keep saying nobody punched nobody. You ask Charles Barkley what happened when he and I got in a fight when I was in L.A. with the Clippers," Maxwell said on NBC Sports Boston.

"Draymond wasn't even born when I was playing. ... Draymond, ask your daddy who I was."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Ask your daddy who I was': Ex-Celtic Cedric Maxwell chides Draymond Green about NBA's physicality