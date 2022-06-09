ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania COVID-19 update: Infection rates decline again to 22,564 for the week, with 159 deaths

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K44W0_0g5uMDu200
Pennsylvania COVID-19 update: Infection rates decline again to 22,564 for the week, with 159 deaths The Morning Call/TNS

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 22,564 additional coronavirus cases this week, the second consecutive week of declining totals. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 3,223 cases per day, down 9.2% from a week ago, but up 82.5% over the last 30 days.

The declining numbers are reflected in the recategorization of many Pennsylvania counties from having high community levels to medium or low levels. The community level assessment from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is an attempt to gauge the overall impact of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations on a county’s health care infrastructure.

Only 8 of the state’s 67 counties are in the high category, including Schuylkill and Monroe. Nineteen counties — including Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Montgomery and Bucks — are assessed to have medium community levels. The remaining 40 counties, including Berks, are in the low category for the week.

When looking at virus transmission levels apart from their estimated community impact, 65 of 67 counties accounting for 99.7% of the state’s population are still experiencing high levels of viral infections, but those infections are having little impact on the local population.

A high transmission rate is defined as at least 100 cases per week for every 100,000 people in an area. Pennsylvania’s statewide rate is 176 population-adjusted cases for the past week, nearly twice the threshold for high transmission. More than 98% of Pennsylvania residents live in the 59 counties that experienced high virus transmission rates over the past week, according to Health Department numbers.

Allegheny remains the place with the most infections when adjusted for population. It added 2,891 cases this week — more than any other county. When adjusted for population, Allegheny’s rate is 237.7 weekly cases per 100,000 residents. Luzerne (225.9), Montour (224.9), Monroe (216.1) and Tioga (214.3) round out the top five.

To date, there have been 2.95 million infections statewide.

Deaths

There were 159 additional deaths reported over the past week. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 22.7, compared with 15.3 a week ago, an increase of 48.6% in the last seven days. Pennsylvania has recorded 45,413 deaths since March 2020.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the CDC show:

There are 8.86 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 69.2% of the population. An additional 2.11 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 23.6 million shots have been put into the arms of 10.97 million people, or 85.7% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 481,976 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 71.4% of the local population. In total, 560,483 locals have received 1,230,570 shots in the arm, accounting for 83.1% of the Valley’s population.

An average of 15,463 vaccinations are being administered to Pennsylvania residents each day, according to CDC data. Of those, 2,696 are first doses. The number of total vaccinations per day is down 24.9% over the last 30 days. The number of first doses being given per day is down 24.1% over the last 30 days.

Hospitalizations

There were 1,213 people hospitalized according to the latest report, with 133 in intensive care, and 51 on ventilators.

Statewide hospitalizations have decreased 1.7% over the last week, and are up 62.4% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 105 COVID-19 patients, including 11 in intensive care, and four on ventilators.

Local hospitalizations have increased 1.2% over the last week, and are up 36% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the five-county region including Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe report 136 patients, with 13 in intensive care, and four on ventilators.

Regional hospitalizations have decreased 14% over the last week, and are up 21.3% in the last 30 days.

Lehigh Valley

Cases : 1,135 additional case reports, with 614 in Lehigh County, 521 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 179,231.

Deaths : 8 new deaths (three in Lehigh County, and five in Northampton County. That brings the total to 2,380 (1,264 in Lehigh, and 1,116 in Northampton).

Comments / 7

Related
WITF

Legal but unregulated hemp derivative Delta-8 thrives in Pennsylvania’s thorny marijuana landscape

Despite its legal status, delta-8 is not subject to any regulations or mandatory testing in Pennsylvania, and its packaging isn’t required to note potential side effects. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Wolf urges Pennsylvanians to apply for transportation assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Department of Human Services (DHS) are urging Pennsylvania residents to utilize “Find My Ride” to learn about public transit options. “Transit provides a vital connection to jobs, to medical appointments, and to our communities,”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Announces PFAS Funding Program Awardee

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced that the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) board of directors has approved a second annual funding award designed specifically to assist communities in the remediation of per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), an emerging contaminant found in water sources and systems throughout the commonwealth.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Lehigh County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Lehigh County, PA
Government
Lehigh County, PA
Coronavirus
City
Luzerne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lehigh County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
wdac.com

Three Bills Signed By Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in PA. House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have not received a license in the foreign country, to take the PA exam for licensure as a professional nurse or dietetics-nutritionist if the educational program completed in the foreign country was equal to the educational requirements in the Commonwealth. The governor also signed House Bill 1560 which establishes the designation of 57 memorial bridges and highways across PA, and House Bill 2051 which authorizes the Department of General Services, with the approval of the governor and relevant agencies, to authorize the land conveyance, easement, or lease of 12 state properties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Cdc#Covid#Nineteen Counties#Bucks#Berks
Toni Koraza

Pennsylvania to face prolonged food shortages

Many Americans would be surprised to hear that some of the states face prolonged food shortages and supply-chain risks. Many disparities exist in our communities that most of us may not realize. For example, people face hunger in every district and county across the entire state of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Funds Ag Plastic Recycling Pilot

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has announced funding to support the development of a sustainable agricultural plastics recycling program. The Agricultural Plastics Recycling Project is a statewide pilot program with a focus in Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and Perry counties. Funding comes from the Pennsylvania Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Tom Wolf signs bill to amdend professional nursing law

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Becoming a nurse in Pennsylvania is now easier. Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill amending the current professional nursing law. The amendment will now allow people who graduated from a nursing or nutrition program in another country but didn't get a license to take Pennsylvania's certification exam. They will qualify so long as the training from outside the country meets the state's educational requirements.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wdac.com

Legislation Bans Military-Style Assault Weapons In PA

BUCKS COUNTY – In the wake of several mass shootings in recent weeks, Bucks County Sen. Steve Santarsiero will be introducing a bill banning military-style assault weapons in PA. The Democrat says military-style weapons have no place in civilian society and easy access to assault weapons is one of the greatest threats to Pennsylvanians. The bill will broaden the scope of what the state classifies as assault weapons, banning more than 150 gun models. It will also ban the sale of gun magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds and provide for a voluntary buy-back program for individuals that currently own firearms that would no longer be permitted. The proposal is modeled after a law that was enacted in Connecticut after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which is considered to be one of the toughest in the nation.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Polarbear

Invasive snakehead fish native to China continuing their spread in Pennsylvania

The northern snakehead is native to the Yangtze River basin in China and is one of 29 snakehead species. In the United States, the snakehead was first discovered in 1977 in California. The northern snakehead is an invasive fish that has the potential to eliminate native fish populations and alter aquatic communities. The fish is known for their ability to temporarily move around on land, and even breathe air.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania Governor signs bill to improve nursing license requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in Pennsylvania.  According to the Governor’s office, House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

3 Pa. House Republicans announce plan to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Three Republican members of the Pennsylvania House announced plans to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. On Monday, Pennsylvania House Republicans Josh Kail, Torren Ecker and Tim O’Neal made the announcement in Harrisburg. None of the three officials involved represent the constituents...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

What to do if you see a large, furry ‘friend’

Carbon County Game Warden Cory Bentzoni led an educational session about black bears in Pennsylvania earlier this year at Beltzville State Park. Bentzoni began with a bit of fun facts and statistics, noting there are 13 million people in Pennsylvania and 120 game wardens. In comparison there are 5,000 state troopers.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy