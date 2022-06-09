ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voorheesville, NY

Voorheesville Homes Evacuated After Man Purposely Cuts Gas Line, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6eXY_0g5uLJEb00
Lexington Court in Voorheesville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A gas leak that forced the evacuation of several homes in the Capital District is being attributed to a mental health emergency, authorities said.

Emergency crews in Albany County were called Monday afternoon, June 6, with a request for medical assistance at a home on Lexington Court in Voorheesville, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

When medics arrived, they discovered a gas leak inside the home, prompting seven nearby homes to be evacuated out of precaution, police said.

A crew from National Grid was dispatched to the scene and shut off the home’s gas supply, according to police.

Investigators eventually determined that the owner had intentionally damaged the gas supply line to a dryer.

The owner was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center and treated for a mental health crisis, police said.

Sheriff's officials said criminal charges are possible.

