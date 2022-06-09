Police arrest sex offender for failing to register

The Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD) has discovered a convicted sex offender who failed to register.

Public Information Officer Adam Curtis says officers carried out two separate warrants on Wednesday, May 4, arresting Sierra Vista resident David Allen Sullivan.

His warrants were related to dangerous drugs and weapons possession.

While in custody at the Cochise County Jail, police found out the 61-year-old was a previously convicted sex offender.

That's when authorities also discovered Sullivan had moved from his address registered with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

This violates state laws requiring convicted sex offenders to register address changes.

A person who has been convicted of or adjudicated guilty except insane for a violation or attempted violation of any of the following offenses or who has been convicted of or adjudicated guilty except insane or not guilty by reason of insanity for an offense committed in another jurisdiction that if committed in this state would be a violation or attempted violation of any of the following offenses or an offense that was in effect before September 1, 1978 and that, if committed on or after September 1, 1978, has the same elements of an offense listed in this section or who is required to register by the convicting or adjudicating jurisdiction, within ten days after the conviction or adjudication or within seventy-two hours, excluding weekends and legal holidays, after entering and remaining for at least seventy-two hours in any county of this state, shall register with the sheriff of that county...

The department is asking anyone with information about people not properly registered to call Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

——-

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .