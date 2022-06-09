'Never Paid For a Drink:' Panera Fans, Staff Debate 'Wild' Sip Club Promo

There are, as of 2018, four truly public toilets open 24/7 in the City That Purportedly Never Sleeps. The rest of our publicly accessible bathrooms — about 1,100 of them, seemingly a sizable number until you start doing the arithmetic for 8.8 million people — are closed and locked at night. If you need to go and you can’t get to one of those, you have a few choices. Should you be geographically lucky, you can visit a big open building like the Port Authority Bus Terminal, whose restrooms, once horrifying, are now surprisingly okay. You can, perhaps, saunter into a hotel lobby or similar large building — that is, if you’re respectably dressed and look reasonably affluent. You can, if you are cross-eyed and cross-legged with desperation, despoil the corner of a building or subway station, risking a summons. Or you can do what most of us do, which is find a Starbucks. You don’t have to buy coffee while you wait in line, but you can, at least if you don’t mind accelerating your next bathroom trip.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO