'Never Paid For a Drink:' Panera Fans, Staff Debate 'Wild' Sip Club Promo
"I work at Panera and sometimes I do wonder if people are just grabbing the cups and not with the app but oh well," a viewer...www.newsweek.com
"I work at Panera and sometimes I do wonder if people are just grabbing the cups and not with the app but oh well," a viewer...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0