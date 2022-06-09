ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NCAA Says It’s Investigating ‘Potential Violations’ Regarding NIL

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ktzxk_0g5uJkwW00

A letter sent to schools outlines how the NCAA is approaching NIL issues.

As schools are still getting acclimated with the new NIL policy in college sports, the NCAA is making sure everyone in the industry understands the rules. In a letter obtained by SI ’s Ross Dellenger, the NCAA Enforcement said it knows that there are complaints of programs abusing the NIL benefits.

“The enforcement staff is aware of stories reported publicly and other instances in which NIL benefits are potentially being used inappropriately,” it read. “We understand members’ urgency and the need for swift, fair action in connection with the interim policy on NIL.”

Therefore, the NCAA said it is investigating “potential violations of NCAA rules” when it comes to NIL issues. Additionally, the NCAA claims that a lack of public comments on the issues doesn’t mean a lack of progress.

Watch College Football online with fuboTV: Try for free!

The letter also suggested ways for programs to control NIL abuse in its own program, which includes reporting to NCAA Enforcement when players are illegally contacted by other programs and cooperating with NCAA Enforcement in a quick and timely manner.

However, the letter made sure to acknowledge that the issues they in which they are interested do not involve players.

“The enforcement staff is not focused on the eligibility of current or prospective student-athletes,” the letter read. “As always, the infractions process is primarily concerned with the behaviors of institutional staff members and representatives.”

The most prominent NIL fight has been about Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M , who Nick Saban accused of taking advantage of their NIL power in attracting recruits and transfers. Additionally, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reportedly said he needs $13 million for the program to keep up with industry.

More CFB Coverage:

Comments / 14

Michael Mizell
4d ago

Scholarships are payment enough. Never should have introduced this. Sports athletes should not be the only ones to receive endorsements. How about the art majors, band members, teacher candidates who will teach the athletes and let them get by with barely passing grades, so they can be illiterate and rich af?

Reply(4)
7
randog1
4d ago

why didn't you make rules before starting to pay players? anybody with half a brain could see this coming!

Reply
9
Phineas Gage
3d ago

Within the span of one year, NIL has ruined collegiate sports! Congratulations 🥳

Reply
5
Related
The Spun

Tennessee Baseball Manager Reacts To Shocking Upset Loss

The Tennessee Volunteers aren't going to Omaha. Notre Dame eliminated the top-seeded squad from the NCAA's college baseball super regionals with a 7-3 upset on Sunday. Down 3-1 after six, the Fighting Irish scored three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to stun the Volunteers in Knoxville. Per...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Recruiting Photo

Alabama may not have closed the deal in 2021, but for those wondering, Nick Saban hasn't lost his recruiting touch. Over the weekend, the Tide hosted some of their official visits which featured four five-star recruits, all ranked No. 1 at their respective positions. Including No. 1 overall QB Arch...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Massive College Baseball Upset

After enjoying a great deal of the Women's College World Series, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was also impressed with the men on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Herby shouted out the Fighting Irish following their series-clinching win over the Vols. "Incredible accomplishment by Notre Dame baseball taking 2 of 3 against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Look: Father Of Top Recruit Makes Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, one of the top players in the 2023 class, on an official visit this weekend. If that last name sounds familiar, it is because Matayo's brother D.J. is the starting quarterback at Clemson. The Buckeyes are working hard to land the prized pass rusher, and they've done a good job thus far.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Paul Finebaum Drama

ESPN's Paul Finebaum had some words for the Clemson Tigers fanbase over the weekend. Speaking on 105.5 "The Opening Kickoff," Finebaum took aim at Clemson fans calling them "paranoid" and "insecure." There is no doubt after reading social media (Wednesday) that the most insecure, paranoid fanbase of college football in...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Ari Fleischer
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Nick Saban
extrainningsoftball.com

Alex Storako Transferring to Oklahoma

Alex Storako is transferring to Oklahoma, she announced on Monday. “Excited to announce that I will be pursuing my Master’s degree and playing softball at the University of Oklahoma Can’t wait to be a Sooner! #BoomerSooner,” Storako wrote. On social media this weekend, Storako documented her recruiting...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nil#Si#The Ncaa Enforcement#Fubotv
The Spun

Look: The SEC Made College Baseball History On Saturday

The SEC is well-represented in the NCAA's college baseball tournament. On Saturday, the conference dominated during super-regional play. As noted by the SEC's Twitter page, it was the first time a conference ever went 5-0 during this stage. Texas A&M became the first team to punch a ticket to Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Watch: Incredible Comeback During NCAA 4x400 Championships

Kentucky women's track and field captured the 4x400 relay title at the NCAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday, thanks in large part to Abby Steiner. Steiner, who also won the individual 200m championship, ran an astonishing third leg of the 4x400, bringing the Wildcats from fourth place to first.
SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Believes 4 Teams Could Go Undefeated

The 2022 college football season is nearly upon us. The start of the 2022 college football regular season is now less than three months away. It should be a great one. Do any teams have a legitimate chance of going undefeated during the 2022 regular season?. According to ESPN's Football...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Son of Falcons legend announces his college decision

The son of an Atlanta Falcons legend announced his college decision on Monday. Jamal Anderson, whose father is former Falcons running back Jamal Anderson, announced that he is committed to Clemson. The younger Anderson is a linebacker and rated as a four-star recruit. He chose Clemson over Florida, Penn State,...
CLEMSON, SC
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

75K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy