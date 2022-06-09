ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Police seeking driver who struck father and child crossing the street in Hamden

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Hamden police are looking for the driver and the vehicle that struck a man carrying his infant as they crossed Dixwell Avenue in Hamden on Thursday morning.

The driver first hit a vehicle around 8:30 a.m. near Dixwell and Hillcrest Avenues, according to the Hamden Police Department. The driver then began driving in circles “erratically” before heading southbound on Dixwell Avenue, striking a pedestrian who was holding his infant while crossing the street.

The father sustained “serious but non-life threatening injuries while the infant sustained minor injuries,” according to Hamden Lieutenant Anthony Diaz.

Anyone with information or video surveillance in the area is asked to contact Officer Brett Ferrara of the Hamden Police Department’s Traffic Division at (203) 230-4000 or bferrara@hamdenpd.com .

This is a developing story.

