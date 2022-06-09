Body of rafter lost in Stillwater River recovered

Searchers have recovered the body of a woman who went missing from a weekend rafting accident on the Stillwater River.

The body of Julie Capdeville Freeman, 44 of Laurel, was recovered from the Yellowstone River by Stillwater County searchers on Wednesday, according to Stillwater County Undersheriff/ Deputy Coroner Randy Smith.

The Stillwater River flows into the Yellowstone River just west of Columbus.

Freeman was reported missing Sunday afternoon when her raft overturned at the Beartooth Drop on the Stillwater. Four other people were on board and rescued, and the river was flowing much higher than usual. The raft was found wrapped around a bridge pier.

Freeman was not wearing a life jacket at the time, according to Smith.

The search was suspended Monday because of unsafe water conditions.

Freeman's autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.