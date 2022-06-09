ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater County, MT

Body of rafter lost in Stillwater River recovered

By MTN News
 4 days ago
Searchers have recovered the body of a woman who went missing from a weekend rafting accident on the Stillwater River.

The body of Julie Capdeville Freeman, 44 of Laurel, was recovered from the Yellowstone River by Stillwater County searchers on Wednesday, according to Stillwater County Undersheriff/ Deputy Coroner Randy Smith.

The Stillwater River flows into the Yellowstone River just west of Columbus.

Freeman was reported missing Sunday afternoon when her raft overturned at the Beartooth Drop on the Stillwater. Four other people were on board and rescued, and the river was flowing much higher than usual. The raft was found wrapped around a bridge pier.

Freeman was not wearing a life jacket at the time, according to Smith.

The search was suspended Monday because of unsafe water conditions.

Freeman's autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

68 rescued from Woodbine Campground near Nye

Emergency responders in Stillwater County rescued 68 people from the Woodbine Campground and surrounding areas from the severe flooding in the region. Stillwater County's Department of Emergency Services posted on its Facebook page that the evacuees were ferried out of the area by raft to the Anipro arena.
'Raging beast': Campers rescued from flooded Stillwater River

Camping trips are often adventurous but residents and campers in Stillwater County weren’t expecting to be evacuated after heavy floods permeated the area. “The Stillwater was anything but still. It was a raging beast. It was just crazy,” said camper Justin Sheely of Billings.
Montana Guard responding to flooding search and rescue operations

The Montana National Guard is providing one UH-60 Blackhawk and one CH-47 Chinook, both helicopters, to assist in search and rescue efforts in Roscoe, in Carbon County, and Cooke City, in Park County due to significant flooding in those areas. The Guard is responding at the request of local government...
Areas in Montana respond to extensive flooding

The Stillwater County Sheriff and Coroner’s office announced Monday morning that the Roads and Bridges Department, law enforcement, and fire rescue have been deployed in several areas of the county. The towns of Nye, Fishtail, and Absarokee along the Stillwater River are experiencing substantial flooding. Voluntary evacuations from areas...
VIDEO/PHOTOS: Flooding, high waters in Gallatin County, southwestern Montana force closures, alerts

BOZEMAN - Gallatin County officials are warning residents that rivers in the area are high and reaching flood levels. Due to high water, and flooding conditions the Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department has closed the bridge on Williams Road West between Gallatin Road/Highway 191 and Gateway South Road. This closure will remain in effect until the waters recede.
Laurel bracing for flooding at Riverside Park as Yellowstone River rises

The rising Yellowstone River is threatening Billings and Laurel, even if the damage seen in other parts of south-central Montana hasn't come to these cities. The Riverside Park campground in Laurel was evacuated Monday due to the ongoing threat of flooding from the rising Yellowstone River, caused by recent unpredictable weather in the area.
Southwest Montana rivers at historic highs

BIG SKY — Heavy rains and snow runoff have caused the Gallatin River to reach flood stage today with flow rates rising to 8,930 cubic feet per second. This is the highest the Gallatin has been since 1997 when it set a record at a peak of 9,160 cfs.
Severe flooding reported in Red Lodge, multiple homes destroyed

RED LODGE, MT- Flooding continues to impact the state of Montana at an alarming rate. Aaron Martin shared that the current situation has been a humbling 24 hours. Martin says that he was up all night building sandbag barriers for what he thought could be contained. Early this morning he...
Flood evacuation center busy in Red Lodge

After dozens were evacuated from homes on the east side of Rock Creek in Red Lodge Monday, the evacuation center at the Carbon County Fairgrounds was a temporary home to many. While they don’t know when they’ll get to return home, most have been staying positive.
Stillwater River at flood stage, sandbags made available

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Highway 10 has been closed and is reported to be impassable as of Sunday morning. Stillwater Co. MT DES reports the Cove Ditch has been washed out and that there is a significant amount of water on Highway 10. The road is closed from Youngs Point Rd....
Wyoming authorities seeking man missing near Sunlight Creek Bridge

Authorities are seeking help finding a man missing in Park County, Wyoming. Lance Daghy of Hobart, Indiana, was reported missing Thursday after a 2018 red Jeep Wrangler registered to him was discovered unattended for a few days above the Sunlight Creek Bridge area, according to the Facebbook page of the Park County, Wyoming, Sheriff's Office .
Body of woman missing after rafting incident recovered from Yellowstone River, ID'd

UPDATE: JUNE 9 AT 9:38 A.M. The following is a press release from the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office:. The Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the female that was missing from a rafting accident that occurred on the Stillwater River on Sunday June 4, 2022. The female is 44-year-old Julie Capdeville Freeman of Laurel Montana. Julie was recovered from the Yellowstone River on Wednesday June 8, 2022 by the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office and Stillwater County Search and Rescue personnel. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday June 9, 2022.
Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

