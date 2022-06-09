ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk shuts down rumour he plans to purchase far-right OAN network

By Graig Graziosi
 4 days ago

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shut down rumours that he was considering purchasing the MAGA-centric TV network One America News .

Less than an hour after OAN owner Robert Herring floated the idea as a possible rumour on Twitter, Mr Musk moved to distance himself from the network.

"We just received a call from somebody very close to @elonmusk telling us that he would like to talk to us about purchasing @OANN," Mr Herring wrote.

Mr Musk responded to the rumour, saying "only Twitter," referencing his attempts to purchase the social media giant.

The news likely comes as a crushing disappointment for the ultra-conservative fans of OAN, which broadcasts editorial content and conspiracy theories that are often far to the right of even Fox News.

OAN was recently dropped by DirecTV, a move which the network said may force it to shut down as almost all of its revenue came from that deal.

"Let us pray," one OAN fan wrote in response to Mr Herring's initial rumour tweet.

Mr Musk has become a saviour figure for some social media-using conservatives. After news broke that he planned to purchase Twitter, rumours began circulating in conservative circles that he would reinstate banned right wing users like former President Donald Trump and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Despite the Tesla CEO's often right-leaning social views, it does not appear as though he has any interest in fishing OAN out of the drain.

According to Ars Technica , the network is suing DirecTV owner AT&T, alleging breach of contract.

"As a result of the conduct of AT&T, AT&T Services, DirecTV, and Kennard, OAN and AWE might be forced off the air because Herring will no longer be able to broadcast OAN and AWE via DirecTV and Herring presently has limited alternative carriage options," the lawsuit says.

The company claims that AT&T is trying to wield its power to limit Americans' viewing options.

"This is an action to redress the unchecked influence and power that Defendants have wielded in an attempt to unlawfully destroy an independent, family-run business and impede the right of American television viewers to watch the news media channels and programs of their choice," Herring Networks claimed in the lawsuit.

In addition to losing its main source of revenue, OAN is also being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1bn, accusing the network of spreading misinformation about the 2020 election.

Comments / 7

