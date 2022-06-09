ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election Judge Pay Hike | Summer Sculptures | Naperville Men On Bachelorette

 4 days ago

Election judges in DuPage County will be getting a pay increase this year for the 2022 Primary Election on June 28. DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek announced that judges will see their salary nearly double, going from $130 to $250. Typically on Election Day a judge works about 15 hours, along...

Illinois voters don't have power to recall controversial officeholders

(The Center Square) – Illinois voters don't have the ability to recall state's attorneys, regardless of how controversial they may be. The issue has become a flashpoint in the race for Illinois governor. Vying for the GOP nomination with five other candidates, Jesse Sullivan said that's a priority among his proposals to address crime.
Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announces death of teen daughter

CHICAGO - Tragedy has struck the family of Congressman Sean Casten. On Monday, Casten's 17-year-old daughter passed away. The congressman's office issued a statement. "This morning, Congressman Casten's beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away. The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time."
Hometown Picnic at Naper Settlement

It was a Sunday full of family fun at Naper Settlement, with the return of an annual favorite. "We are hosting a Hometown Picnic which is a time for the community to come and celebrate and come together, enjoy the nice weather, bring a meal to share with the family, watch a vintage baseball game, and we're gonna have an Abraham Lincoln impersonator here today. The kids can also participate in some old fashioned games," said Learning Experience Team Leader of Naper Settlement Jackie Maronic.
Neighborhood Overnight Parking | Restaurant Outdoor Seating Approval | NSW Awards Show

At this week's Naperville City Council meeting, a new parking policy was proposed that would allow homeowners associations to distribute passes that allow residents to park on the street overnight without being ticketed. Currently the city prohibits parking on streets between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Each neighborhood would be able to opt in to the program if they so choose, but would need to go through a vetting process for approval. City staff was directed to establish the processes by which a HOA can apply and be approved for street parking, with a final vote on the program to take place at a future meeting.
Tornado Warning – Du Page/Cook CO…

..A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COOK COUNTY... At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Berwyn, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Near West Side around 705 PM CDT. Midway Airport, South Lawndale, Northerly Island, Navy Pier and Brighton Park around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Bridgeport and New City. This includes... Brookfield Zoo, Lincoln Park Zoo, Triton College, Hawthorne Park, Northeastern Illinois University, Soldier Field, University of Illinois Chicago, Wrigley Field, The Loop, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 283 and 294. I-88 near mile marker 140. I-90 between mile markers 81 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 42 and 54. I-290 between mile markers 14 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 42 and 54. OEMC zones...TORNADO WARNING. 1...2...3...4...5...6...7...8...and 9. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
Drew Peterson To Appear In Court Today

FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Forest Preserve District of Will County news briefs

Joe Viola of Shorewood won May's portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County's Preserve the Moment Photo Contest with this photo of a sleeping raccoon at Hammel Woods. The contest continues with monthly winners through December and overall winners will be picked in January. (Photo courtesy of Joe Viola)
Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 seeks return to the bench

For the first time in Illinois history, a former judge who was voted out of office is running to get back on the bench. In 2020, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown became only the second sitting judge in 30 years to lose a retention election in Cook County. Her dozen years on the bench came to a controversial end after she was abruptly reassigned to administrative duties following an incident with her 6-year-old grandniece in February 2020. Security camera footage captured her leaving the girl for about 10 minutes in an empty, locked cell behind her courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Months later, despite the continued support of the Cook County Democratic Party, she lost her seat.
