Slain Lewisville Couple's Missing Baby Found ‘Alive and Well' After 40 Years
By Brian Roth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 days ago
The now-adult daughter of a couple found slain decades ago in Texas is "alive and well" after she disappeared as a baby and ended up in the care of a "nomadic religious group," officials said Thursday. The cold case centered around the bodies of two people discovered in a...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the Texas Equusearch […]
Texans turned their eyes to Washington this week as lawmakers, survivors of the Uvalde shooting and even celebrities gathered to talk about the mass shooting that happened at a Texas elementary school.
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has been arrested in connection to the suspicious death of a missing woman found in Texas City on May 11. Christopher Lee Maldonado is charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair (human corpse) and an unrelated assault charge. Authorities arrested...
Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas and Houston, on June 2 after a relative contacted law enforcement to do a welfare check, authorities said.
AUSTIN –In 1981, two deceased individuals, who were the apparent victims of a homicide, were discovered in a wooded area in Houston, Texas, and their identities could not be determined at that time. In 2021, Identifinders International, through the use of genetic genealogy, was able to positively identify the...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Another person has died on a stretch of Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne that has claimed multiple lives over the last several years. The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in Roberson County. Details are limited but DPS troopers...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The heat is on in the Metroplex as people experience triple digit dangerous temperatures.It's not the most ideal temperature for people to be outside, "Hot and clammy," as Bretty Grumbine described it when he visited Trinity Park in Fort Worth. But the steaming temps didn't stop many folks from being outside like Whitney Graves and her son."Just bringing my son to go fishing, get out of the house a little bit," she said. To keep cool, many of those who CBS 11 News spoke with had a plan. "Come out in the evenings honestly, try to do as much stuff...
A retired Texas truck driver was charged in connection with the 1993 cold case murder of a woman whose body was found in Riverside County, the Riverside County District Attorney's office said Friday. Douglas Thomas was charged in the slaying of Sherri Herrera that occurred nearly 30 years ago. On...
AUSTIN, Texas — Southeast Texas law enforcement officials are being recognized for their commitment to making the community a safer place. Three law enforcement officers in Chambers County and two law enforcement officers in Jefferson County received the Law Enforcement Achievement Award for Valor on Friday, June 10, 2022.
Just before 5 am Sunday Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 1774 at Ruel Lane almost on the Montgomery/Waller County line. Units arrived to find heavy guardrail damage and a pickup under the bridge off the roadway. MCHD arrived on the scene and found the 20-year-old female of Plantersville deceased. DPS units were notified to work on the crash. It is unknown why the female, who they believe was on her way to work, left the roadway. No other vehicles were involved. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack was notified and responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman in Dallas was killed early Saturday morning in what police believe may have been a robbery.On June 11, 2022 at about 3:26 a.m., police responded to a shooting call from the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane.Officers found the victim, an adult woman, had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She has not been identified pending next of kin notification.Police said the motive appears to be a robbery, but that the circumstances surrounding the victims are still being investigated and that nobody is in custody.Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Philip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. Crimestoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes. If you have information about this offense and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS, between hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Senator John Whitmire says after the death of 5 Houston residents who were shot and stabbed, there needs to be an urgency to prevent this from happening again. “We got to do more video medicine, I think you’ve got to have health care providers to go...
HOUSTON – Authorities with the Houston Police Department say they are responding to a scene where a man was killed by his brother during a double shooting in north Houston. HPD’s Lt. Larry Crowson said the brother was shot around 7:57 p.m. in the 800 block of Marcolin Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The death of Lily Mae Avant touched the hearts of many people. 10-year-old Lily Mae passed away in 2019 after being infected by a brain eating amoeba at the Brazos River. Since then, her mother Laci Avant has been working hard to keep her daughters memory alive. “Spreading awareness. It’s […]
Comments / 1