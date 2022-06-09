Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Burgaw may be a small town in Pender County, but you can’t deny that it’s growing. In the past 12 years, the population has grown over ten percent. Political newcomer Mayor Olivia Dawson is the youngest and first female mayor of the town. With her background in the tourism industry, she is trying to make Burgaw more appealing for visitors.

BURGAW, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO