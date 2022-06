LIMA — Strong winds from a storm Monday night threw tree limbs to the ground and knocked power out throughout the region. Wind speeds of 75 mph were reported near Belmore in Putnam County, according to reports to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. Winds estimated at 60 to 70 were reported north of Willshire in Van Wert County. There were also reports of winds of 62 mph in northern Allen County and 58 mph near Wapakoneta.

