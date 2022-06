Curious kids love to learn about secret codes and explore new ways of communicating. But what does it mean when a secret code tapped on a wall or door is your only way to send a message to another person? Through an immersive new family program at Chicago’s Pritzker Military Museum & Library, kids and their families can learn firsthand the value of communication during times of war. The June 11, 2022, program Taps on the Wall: Learning to Communicate explores the wider subject of communication, says Liz Eberlein, Associate Director of Programs at Pritzker Military Museum & Library.

