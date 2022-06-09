ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Evans Wants To Know If You Like His Mustache

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Evans has just one question to ask right now: “What do you prefer? Mustache or no mustache?” On June 8, Evans asked an Access Hollywood reporter this question about his facial hair, and obviously I have an answer. Before I share it though, here’s a little...

Elite Daily

Yes, Love, Victor's Isabella Ferreira Sees All Your "Pilix" Ship Posts

In Elite Daily's series At The Moment, celebs dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. In this piece, we chat with Isabella Ferreira about her recent roles, what’s next for her, and what inspires her right now. Isabella Ferreira is...
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Rebel Wilson Got Real About The "Hard Situation" Behind Her Coming-Out Story

Rebel Wilson’s love life has been making headlines ever since she posted a pic with her girlfriend on Thursday, June 9. The girlfriend reveal was super sweet, but fans soon picked up on an unsavory narrative behind Wilson’s coming out. Drama started brewing after the Australian newspaper Sydney Morning Herald revealed they had reached out to the actress on Thursday and asked her to comment on her relationship before they published an article about it, which had fans accusing the publication of “outing” her. After the story blew up online, Rebel Wilson responded to the Sunday Morning Herald controversy on Sunday, June 12, calling it “a very hard situation.”
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Lil Nas X Compared His Curly Blond Hair To Ramen Noodles And TikTok’s Here For It

Lil Nas X appears to be testing out the “blonds have more fun” theory with his latest look. Although the two-time Grammy winner is known for dark hair, his new tresses are reminiscent of the ultimate college food staple. That’s right, Lil Nas X went full Justin Timberlake circa 1999, debuting bleached blond curls he himself compared to ramen noodles, and the nostalgia is so real. Needless to say, fans across TikTok are feeling it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Kourtney Really Didn't Like How The Kardashians Edited Travis' Proposal

When it comes to relationships, there is very little the Kardashian family keeps private, and if there’s one thing they do best, it’s a wedding. Look no further than the three unique celebrations of love between Kourtney and Travis Barker. The two hosted three separate events, the most extravagant and star-studded of all being in Italy on May 22. Naturally, the proposal that started it all on Oct. 17 was just as luxurious and romantic, with roses and candles surrounding the couple as Barker popped the question. However, the fairytale proposal didn’t look as perfect to Kourt when she saw it on her Hulu series The Kardashians — Kourtney Kardashian even went so far as to say Travis Barker’s proposal was edited unfairly on the show.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

All The Celebs Who Attended Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Wedding

After teasing us for months, these two tied the knot in a surprise ceremony yesterday, which also included at least one (unwelcome) surprise guest. Unsurprisingly, however, the event at the couple’s stunning Los Angeles home was packed with celebs and approximately 2 tons of flowers. (That is a made-up number but it might not be that far off, TBH.) Read More.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elite Daily

Taylor Fully Explained An “All Too Well” Easter Egg You Might've Missed

Just when you thought you knew everything about All Too Well: A Short Film, Taylor Swift gifted Swifties with an in-depth explainer on a few easter eggs that went largely unnoticed. In a surprise public appearance at Tribeca Film Festival on July 11, the Red singer shared with an intimate crowd the significant stories tucked away in the short film that haven’t been caught yet, even by the most diligent Swifties. Even though the film was released 8 months ago, Swift gave fans a reason to watch it again, especially after Taylor Swift explained the meaning behind the red typewriter easter egg in the film.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Matt James Opened Up About Why His Time On The Bachelor Was So "Frustrating"

Matt James made history as the first Black Bachelor in the ABC reality show’s 26 seasons, and now a year later, he’s speaking up with criticism for the network’s production decisions in a June 9 interview with The Los Angeles Times. James called the show “frustrating to watch” and said it made his relationship “a sideshow, a complete circus” in quotes about The Bachelor’s bad decisions. Clearly, he’s not holding anything back anymore.
REAL ESTATE
Elite Daily

9 Stranger Things 4 Behind-The-Scenes Facts That'll Turn Your Head Upside-Down

Ever since the Duffer brothers announced Stranger Things Season 4 would be released in two parts, critics and fans alike have wondered what changed the release schedule. From theories that it was Netflix testing out ways to elongate the show’s release cycle to theories about significant plot twists in the season finale, it seemed anything could be responsible. But the truth behind the decision is only the beginning of the numerous Stranger Things 4 behind-the-scenes facts about the new season.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

This Tiny Detail In Stranger Things 4 Is Sparking A Major Theory On TikTok

With most episodes of Stranger Things 4 running the length of a 1980s TV movie (when they’re not the size of full-on modern feature film), theories rose and fell quickly. Because the season covered so much ground, early assumptions — like Victor Creel might be Vecna or Hopper might be the new Eleven — fell by the wayside when new info came to light. But one theory from the opening episodes made it intact to the end of the first 9-plus hours of Stranger Things 4, Volume 1: the Ms. Kelly connection to Vecna.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

12 Home Products Kim Kardashian Uses That You Can Buy For Your Own Space

The Kardashians have given fans a front row seat to their lives for years through their reality TV series. Aside from the family drama, you also get a glimpse into their homes. While it may seem unattainable to have Khloé’s Insta-worthy pantry and Kris’ well-stocked fridge, there are ways to organize your home like a Kardashian. In fact, if you’re a fan of her cream-colored aesthetic, there are home products Kim Kardashian uses that you can also get for your place.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Britney Revealed She Had A Panic Attack Before Her Big Wedding

It’s officially wedding season, and so many celebrities are saying “I do” this summer. But it’s hard to imagine anyone will top the latest A-list ceremony: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s intimate wedding was held in their Californian mansion on June 9. ICYMI, so much happened. Spears’ ex-husband tried to crash the wedding, Madonna and Spears recreated their iconic 2003 MTV VMA kiss, and a star-studded list of celebrities including Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez were in attendance for the fairytale nuptials. Now that the magical day is over, Britney Spears shared all the details about her wedding to Sam Asghari on Instagram, including how the day got off to a bit of a rocky start.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

An Extended Version Of Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Swing Into Theaters Soon

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can — including swing back into theaters for a special showing of Spiderman: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version that will feature deleted and extended scenes. The even bigger version of the hit movie will land in theaters on September 2, 2022, and it’ll be a must-see for all Marvel fans. The re-release of the film includes several scenes cut from the original that add to the movie’s impact. It’s no surprise that fans are going nuts for the promise of new Spider-Man content, even if it’s a re-release of a movie they’ve already seen before (maybe more than once).
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Here's Why Fans Think BTS Got Matching Tattoos

It’s no secret the BTS members are like brothers. I mean, they do practically everything together. In fact, the guys are so close that V recently teased they would all get matching tattoos together. Well, the day might just be here. It also might not be. Allow me to explain.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here Are All The Songs On First Kill's Season 1 Soundtrack

Netflix’s new teen vampire romance series, First Kill, takes a classic tale and makes it new. The two female leads — one a child of powerful vampires, the other a child of vampire hunters — fall in love and try to find their identities outside of their demanding families. The dramatic twists and turns from first kiss to first kill are accompanied by catchy songs that perfectly capture the mood of each scene. So if you’re looking for that one tune you can’t out of your head from the show, here’s a list of every song in First Kill.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Post Malone Welcomed A Baby Girl And Is Also Engaged

Post Malone has so much to celebrate right now. After dropping his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3, the rapper has now revealed he’s become a father to a baby girl and got engaged to his child’s mother. Oh, and he’s also going on tour.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

The Trailer For Lana Condor's New Netflix Series Is Freaky And Fabulous

Ghosting is about to take on a whole new meaning. After navigating the tricky love triangles of To All The Boys and traveling through the stars in Moonshot, rom-com queen Lana Condor is going ghost for her next starring role. If you can’t wait for a fun mix of inventive ghost stories and laugh-out-loud comedy, here’s everything you should know about Netflix’s Boo, Bitch, including when it will premiere and the cast starring in the series.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Ofc Dominic And Hunter's Zodiac Signs Make Them A Power Couple

Pretty ~euphoric~ for Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer. In addition to being incredibly talented multi-hyphenates and starring in the HBO Max series Euphoria, it just so happens that this duo is also lucky in love, and they’re not shy about saying so. In May, Fike confirmed he was “very much in love” with Schafer in his interview with GQ, five months after the duo was first spotted on a date together. And they’ve seemed smitten ever since... maybe because their zodiac signs are oh-so compatible? A fun fact about the Euphoria High couple: Their birthdays are only one day (and three years) apart. Fike was born on Dec. 30, 1995, and Schafer was born on Dec. 31, 1998, making them both Capricorns. In other words, they’re both extremely driven, so it’s no surprise that Fike and Schafer’s astrological compatibility makes them a total power couple.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Riverdale's Spooky Parallel Universe Is Back In The New Promo

Riverdale’s sixth season kicked off with a totally bonkers five-episode event set in the supernatural parallel universe of Rivervale. At the time, it seemed like a given that this was a self-contained special event with no real bearing on the main show’s plot — after all, main characters were ritually sacrificed, and it all ended with Archie waking up from a strange dream. However, the cast and crew teased that Rivervale was somehow connected to the rest of the season, and now it’s all finally coming together. The Riverdale Season 6, Episode 18 promo rips the door open to Rivervale at long last, and all hell is about to break loose.
TV SERIES

