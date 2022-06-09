Chris Evans Wants To Know If You Like His Mustache

When it comes to relationships, there is very little the Kardashian family keeps private, and if there’s one thing they do best, it’s a wedding. Look no further than the three unique celebrations of love between Kourtney and Travis Barker. The two hosted three separate events, the most extravagant and star-studded of all being in Italy on May 22. Naturally, the proposal that started it all on Oct. 17 was just as luxurious and romantic, with roses and candles surrounding the couple as Barker popped the question. However, the fairytale proposal didn’t look as perfect to Kourt when she saw it on her Hulu series The Kardashians — Kourtney Kardashian even went so far as to say Travis Barker’s proposal was edited unfairly on the show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO