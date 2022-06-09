Deep East Texas deputies recover stolen motorcycle

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was able to recover a stolen motorcycle in less than 24 hours and is warning others who live nearby about a string of thefts.

Deputies began investigating a home break-in on Wednesday in an area between Tenaha and Joaquin. Investigators found a car they believed to be part of the burglary.

A motorcycle stolen from a home was recovered less than a day after it was reported taken. The sheriff’s office warned this is the third property item that has been stolen and returned in the past week.

“This is the third piece of property these two investigators have recovered and returned to the rightful owner in less than a weeks’ time. This right here shows their dedication to their jobs and this county.” Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

