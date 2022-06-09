ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TX

Deep East Texas deputies recover stolen motorcycle

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ON2wI_0g5uFpgP00

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was able to recover a stolen motorcycle in less than 24 hours and is warning others who live nearby about a string of thefts.

Tyler woman gets 35 years for daughter’s death

Deputies began investigating a home break-in on Wednesday in an area between Tenaha and Joaquin. Investigators found a car they believed to be part of the burglary.

A motorcycle stolen from a home was recovered less than a day after it was reported taken. The sheriff’s office warned this is the third property item that has been stolen and returned in the past week.

“This is the third piece of property these two investigators have recovered and returned to the rightful owner in less than a weeks’ time. This right here shows their dedication to their jobs and this county.”

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

Two Unusual Cases Handled Recently By Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

It’s not uncommon to hear about a crazy crime story, they happen as people do unusual things when they get desperate to escape law enforcement. But last week there were two very unusual cases that were handled by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. One of the crimes involves issuing a bomb threat on the courthouse and another with a mail carrier delivering methamphetamine out of his USPS vehicle.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lindale PD believes ‘armed, dangerous man’ left area

UPDATE (12:30 P.M.) – Lindale PD posted an update later on Monday saying they believe the “armed and dangerous” man they were searching for had left the area. Very little information has been released about the man or what he crime he is accused of committing. Investigators said the man was part of a group […]
LINDALE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Motorcycle#Thefts#Shelby County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KLTV

Affidavit: Lufkin man arrested following armed standoff on his property

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man was arrested after a noise complaint escalated into an armed confrontation, according to an arrest affidavit. Jason Kyle Holland was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant on June 9 with a bond set by the judge at $250,000. According to the...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Three suspects arrested in connection with stolen vehicle pursuit near Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale police said multiple suspects have been arrested who are believed to be connected to a car theft. According to Capt. Brent Chambers, Lindale police were initially alerted to the report of a stolen vehicle by the office of Smith County Pct. 5 Constable that a suspect with a stolen vehicle was heading into Lindale. After pursuing the vehicle, Chambers said officers observed three males jump out of the vehicle on Harvey Road.
KLTV

Bullard man cites self-defense in deadly shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was shot dead Sunday evening at the home of a Bullard man. According to a report by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 8000 block of Farm to Market Road 855 in response to a call that an individual died of apparent gunshot wounds. Upon arrival, deputies found that Tommy Peeler, 69, of Longview man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies then detained two individuals, Stephen Driskell, 54, of Bullard, and Sue Peeler, 64, of Bullard.
BULLARD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Shelby County, TX
City
Joaquin, TX
City
Tyler, TX
KLTV

Rusk woman killed in Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has identified the woman who died in a crash the morning of Thursday, June 9. Jessica Sabrina Clayton, 48, of Rusk was killed after her 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe went into a skid left the road, rolled and hit a tree line according to DPS.
inforney.com

Authorities search for armed and dangerous suspect in Lindale area

UPDATE: As of 11 a.m., Lindale Police Department said they believe the suspects have left the area but advised residents to remain vigilant. Authorities are looking for what they said is an armed and dangerous suspect in East Texas. The Lindale Police Department is advising residents in the area of...
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man indicted on charge he killed another driver while evading arrest

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has been indicted following a wreck involving an attempted traffic stop on April 24. Isidro Rodriguez, 53, died in the crash. Dalton Lilley was indicted on June 1 by an Angelina Co. grand jury, on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, causing death, which is a second degree felony.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

5 injured in Jacksonville hotel fire

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt to get an update on rural broadband proposed in Gregg County. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Artistic Director of the Texas Shakespeare Festival Meaghan Simpson on media day. Plays run through July at Kilgore College. Citizen sues to...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Lindale police search for suspect considered armed and dangerous

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - Lindale police are searching for a suspect considered to be armed and dangerous Monday morning. He is believed to be a part of a group that was pursued by multiple agencies in a stolen vehicle late Sunday night. Lindale police are warning residents in the area...
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

17-year-old arrested after pursuit through Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After responding to a stolen vehicle call early Monday morning, Smith County deputies arrested Warren Williams, 17, of Wake Village, La., after a foot chase according to a release. Officials said that Williams was also involved in a pursuit with Lindale PD several minutes earlier in relation to a separate […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

A head-on crash in Tyler led to injuries (Tyler, TX)

A head-on crash in Tyler led to injuries (Tyler, TX)Nationwide Report. On Saturday morning, injuries were reported following a head-on collision in Tyler. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Frankston Highway (State Highway 155) and S. Southwest Loop 323 [...]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy