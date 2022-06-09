ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Amy Sedaris & More Set For Musical Comedy ‘Theater Camp’ From Picturestart, Topic Studios And Gloria Sanchez Productions

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwVre_0g5uFmHS00

Click here to read the full article.

Ben Platt , Molly Gordon , Noah Galvin, Amy Sedaris , Alan S. Kim, Patti Harrison, Owen Thiele, Jimmy Tatro, Ayo Edebiri, Caroline Aaron and Nathan Lee Graham will star in the musical comedy Theater Camp , marking the directorial debut of Gordon and Nick Lieberman.

The film written by Platt, Galvin, Gordon and Lieberman is inspired by their 2020 short film of the same name. It will follow the eccentric staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York, as they band together with the beloved founder’s bro-y son to keep the camp afloat, when she falls into a coma right before the summer session is set to begin. Up-and-comers including Alexander Bello, Kyndra Sanchez, Bailee Bonick, Donovan Colan and Vivienne Sachs will round out the cast of the pic, which will feature original music written by Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, Platt and Mark Sonnenblick.

Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey and Julia Hammer will produce for Picturestart , alongside Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller for Topic Studios , and Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Alex Brown and Mary Bundy for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Picturestart and Topic Studios are the film’s financiers.

“We haven’t stopped giggling over this movie since Gloria Sanchez first showed us the short and seeing the incredible ambition and creativity Molly, Nick, Ben, and Noah have brought to THEATER CAMP has been our big-time happy place,” said Picturestart’s Founder & CEO, Feig. “We are so thrilled to work with Maria and Ryan at Topic and can’t wait to bring audiences along to the hilarious and heartwarming “summer session” at camp.”

“When we heard who was coming to this summer camp, we immediately knew we had to join,” added Topic Studios President, Maria Zuckerman. “This is a true dream team – visionary creators Molly, Nick, Ben and Noah, amazing partners Picturestart and Gloria Sanchez, and an uproarious group of actors. We can’t wait for the show to begin.”

Picturestart also recently produced Cooper Raiff’s Sundance prize winner Cha Cha Real Smooth , in which he stars alongside Dakota Johnson. Notable past releases from the indie New York studio Topic include Cannes prize winner The Climb and Nikyatu Jusu’s Sundance 2022 Grand Jury Prize winner, Nanny .

James McGough, COO, and Christina Tajalli, SVP, Business & Legal Affairs, negotiated the deal for Theater Camp on behalf of Picturestart.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Tony Awards: See The Best Looks From The Red Carpet – Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. The 75th annual Tony Awards has kicked off with the official red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast on CBS, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. 75th Annual Tony Awards: Deadline’s Full Coverage The top-line presenters include Andrew Garfield, Laurence Fishburne, Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bowen Yang, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Hudson and, in a rare appearance, both Paris and Prince Jackson, the children of MJ subject Michael Jackson. The...
NFL
Deadline

Jennifer Hudson Becomes An EGOT As ‘A Strange Loop’ Producer

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson, one of the celebrity producers of Broadway’s A Strange Loop, achieved EGOT status tonight when that musical took the Tony Award for Best Musical. Hudson, who won the Academy Award in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls, is a double-Grammy winner and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Interactive Achievement as a producer of last year’s Baba Yaga. Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop won Tony Awards tonight for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical. Among the show’s listed producers are Hudson, RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter and Alan Cumming. More from DeadlineGLAAD Praises Inclusive Broadway Season And Tony AwardsTony Awards Review: The Highlights, Some Lowlights & All Praise For The Unstoppable Ariana DeBose'A Strange Loop's Michael R. Jackson And Producer Barbara Whitman On "Widening The Lane" For Broadway: "It's OK To Be Weird"Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
Deadline

How to Watch The 75th Annual Tony Awards This Sunday On TV, Streaming & On Demand

Click here to read the full article. Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, an hour of exclusive content streaming live only on Paramount+ beginning 60 minutes prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards ceremony on CBS. Criss and Hough will kick off the evening celebrating the 2022 Tony Awards, bestowing multiple honors and introducing special performances throughout Act One. Immediately following, Academy Award winner and Tony-nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast from Radio City Music Hall in New...
NFL
Deadline

The Cave Of Adullam Interview: Lawrence Fishburne And Jason Wilson Discuss The Story Of How They Connected To Make Create The Cave Of Adullam Documentary

Click here to read the full article. The Lawrence Fishburne-produced and Laura Checkoway-directed documentary, Cave of Adullam, is a love letter to masculine vulnerability. Cave leader Jason Wilson uses a quote from Frederick Douglas for reference, “It’s easier to raise boys than repair broken men.” Through martial arts, meditation, discipline, and emotional expression, he’s helping the young men of Detroit create a new way of living beyond the temptations of crime and gang culture. His teachings encourage young men to cry, be upset, and be okay with expressing their feelings, which forgoes the idea that Black men must bottle up their...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Aaron
Person
Elisabeth Rohm
Person
Ronan Farrow
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Ben Platt
Person
Noah Galvin
Person
Molly Gordon
Person
Nathan Lee Graham
Person
Amy Sedaris
Deadline

How Rose Byrne Got ‘Physical’ As A Repressed 1980s Housewife & Her Ideal Season 3

Click here to read the full article. In Apple TV+’s Physical, Rose Byrne embodies the despair of an unseen and unheard woman. 1980s housewife Sheila is both wracked by bulimia and her carefully controlled rage, as her intelligence and emotional needs go unrecognized by her proselytizing, pseudo ‘right-on’ husband (Rory Scovel). But then she lights upon the idea of starting an aerobics business and a quasi-Jane Fonda’s workout is born, complete with shiny leotards. As she fights to regain her power through business acumen and sheer sweat, her mission aligns somewhat with the part Bryne played right before this: feminist...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

New ‘Spider-Verse’ Villain Revealed, Voiced By Jason Schwartzman

Click here to read the full article. Even though the Sony sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse doesn’t come out for another year, the movie has been on a press tour which fired off with 15 minutes being shown at CinemaCon in late April and now another 15 minutes at the Animation festival Annecy this morning. It was revealed in the room, and later on social that Rushmore star Jason Schwartzman will lend his voice to The Spot, a new villain in both Across the Spider-Verse, which hits theaters on June 2, 2023 and its follow-up, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which opens on March 29, 2024. What’s...
NFL
Deadline

Producer Liza Chasin Inks First-Look TV Deal With Endeavor Content

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Prolific film and television producer Liza Chasin (Made For Love, The Lost City) has signed a first look deal with Endeavor Content to develop and produce premium, talent-driven television series through her 3dot Productions. The pact expands Endeavor Content’s existing relationship with Chasin. Her 3dot Prods. and Endeavor Content recently produced the Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, alongside David E. Kelley’s David E. Kelley Prods., Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Anonymous Content where Chasin previously had a deal. Chasin,...
NFL
Deadline

Tyler Perry Was “De-Escalating” Not Comforting Will Smith After Oscars Slap – Tribeca Festival

Click here to read the full article. Tyler Perry reluctantly opened up today about Will Smith’s Oscar slap of Chris Rock, saying that he “left early to get to Chris to make sure he was okay” but felt empathy for Smith too. In a Q&A with Gayle King at the Tribeca Festival, he took issue with media reports that he had comforted Smith — who sprinted up to Rock and belted him for joking about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. “There is a difference between comforting and de-escalating,” Perry told King in response to her prodding on the slap in the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Theater Camp#Platt Galvin#Topic Studios#Founder Ceo
Deadline

The Cave Of Adullam Interview: Laurence Fishburne And Jason Wilson Discuss The Examination of Black Boyhood Through A Vulnerable Lens

Click here to read the full article. The Laurence Fishburne produced and Laura Checkoway directed documentary, Cave of Adullam is a love letter to masculine vulnerability. Cave leader Jason Wilson uses a quote from Frederick Douglas for reference, “It’s easier to raise boys than repair broken men.” Through martial arts, meditation, discipline and emotional expression, he’s helping the young men of Detroit carve create a new way of living beyond the temptations of crime and gang culture.  His teachings encourage young men to cry, to be upset, to be okay with expressing their feelings, which forgoes the idea that Black men...
MOVIES
Deadline

Tony Awards Review: The Highlights, Some Lowlights & All Praise For The Unstoppable Ariana DeBose

Click here to read the full article. The Lehman Trilogy, Company, A Strange Loop, MJ and Sweet Charity were among the big winners at tonight’s Tony Awards. And Sweet Charity wasn’t even staged this season. Credit Ariana DeBose for the blink-and-miss-it shout-out to the Bob Fosse classic — and for much else that went right with tonight’s fast-moving ceremony broadcast on CBS. When DeBose, who has mentioned Sweet Charity as being on her Broadway wish list, pulled American Buffalo nominee Sam Rockwell from the audience to do a quick bit of “Rich Man’s Frug” from the great 1966 musical, she made...
NFL
Deadline

Viola Davis, Julius Tennon Advocate More Humane Working Conditions In Industry – Produced By

Click here to read the full article. JuVee Productions CEO Viola Davis and her husband, JuVee President Julius Tennon, said the entertainment industry must become a kinder workplace. They spoke at a Produced By conference panel moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown. “We really have to think more about how this work-life balance works out,” Tennon said. “Where we can, we need to find a way to make those hours less to make productivity go up. Productivity is going to go up when you’re rested.” Davis said that exhaustion leads to more volatile workplaces, too. “We meet each other exhausted,” Davis said. “When you’re under...
NFL
Deadline

Philip Baker Hall Dies: ‘Seinfeld’ Library Cop, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actor & Paul Thomas Anderson Stalwart Was 90

Click here to read the full article. Philip Baker Hall, who is known to Seinfeld fans as Lt. Bookman, the library detective, to Curb Your Enthusiasm fans as the ultra-serious Dr. Morrison and to movie fans as any in a long list of memorable characters in films such as Hard Eight, Magnolia, Boogie Nights, Dogville, The Insider, The Truman Show, Rush Hour and many more, has died, according to his friend and neighbor, the Los Angeles Times sportswriter Sam Farmer. He was 90. Hall will be remembered by the legions of Seinfeld fans for playing one of the most popular one-off...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

Tribeca Review: Kyle Allen & Kevin Bacon In Director Kyra Sedgwick’s ‘Space Oddity’

Click here to read the full article. Blasting off Sunday evening at the Tribeca Festival, Space Oddity is a small, character-driven dramedy of one young man’s odd life-altering plan to take a one-way ticket to Mars just as love and family intervene on his plans. If that premise sounds improbable, it actually is the kind of thing that seems to be popping up lately as fodder for various indie-centric film festivals. Earlier this year at SXSW, we saw comedian Jim Gaffigan in Linoleum, where he plays a father and husband whose lifelong dream of being an astronaut takes flight when...
NFL
Deadline

How To Watch January 6 Hearings: Scheduled Dates, Who’ll Be Testifying & Livestream Link

Click here to read the full article. A House select committee is holding public, televised hearings detailing its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The first hearing took place Thursday and lasted 90 minutes. The second proceeding began at 7 a.m. ET Monday, June 13. There may be as many as eight days of hearings before month’s end, some of which have been announced (see list below), and more in September. You can watch Monday’s proceedings here: Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday offered a rough outline of the hearings yet to come and their dates, each of which...
NFL
Deadline

‘A Strange Loop’ Takes Best Musical At Tony Awards: Full Winners List

Click here to read the full article. A Strange Loop was named Best Musical of the 2021-22 Broadway season, and in two of the bigger surprises of the night, Joaquina Kalukango of Paradise Square and newcomer Myles Frost of MJ took best acting honors. In the first big surprise of the night, Kalukango won the Best Actress in a Musical Tony Award for her performance in Paradise Square, edging out frontrunner Caroline, Or Change star Sharon D Clarke. Frost, who portrays the adult Michael Jackson in MJ, was less of a surprise, though A Strange Loop‘s Jaquel Spivey was generally favored...
NFL
Deadline

Author James Patterson Faces Backlash After Lamenting How Hard It Is For White Men To Get Writing Jobs In Hollywood, Calling It “Another Form Of Racism”

Click here to read the full article. In an interview with The Sunday Times, author James Patterson lamented the struggle he says white men now face find writing jobs in film, theater, TV and publishing industries. He called it “just another form of racism.” “What’s that all about?” Patterson asked rhetorically. “Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.” The 75-year-old has had six of his books made into films over the years, and just last week Deadline reported that his Run, Rose, Run, which has...
NFL
Deadline

Economic Recession ‘More Likely Than Not’ Says Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers

Click here to read the full article. CNN’s State of the Union talk show highlighted two hot takes Sunday from former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers. The most startling was his pronouncement that an economic ecession was “more likely than not” within the next two years. Summers’s statement was in opposition to current Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s earlier comment that there is nothing to suggest a recession is in the works. But in responding to a question from State of the Union anchor Dana Bash, Summers said he disagreed. “I think when inflation is as high as it is right now, and unemployment...
NFL
Deadline

Tribeca Review: Violet Du Feng’s ‘Hidden Letters’

Click here to read the full article. The past, present and future of women in China’s oppressively patriarchal society is a big topic to address in under 90 minutes, but Violet Du Feng’s unassuming but very moving documentary Hidden Letters covers a lot of ground. Visually, it has the immediate, low-key digital-video look that’s increasingly typical of festival docs, and which may restrict its audience to the specialist circuit. But there’s a lot going on under the surface in a film that looks at the subject of Nushu, an ancient secret language used by Chinese women to talk to each other...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Batman Azteca’: HBO Max Orders Animated Feature Set In Mexico

Click here to read the full article. Batman is heading to Mexico. HBO Max Latin America has ordered an original animated feature-length film that takes the DC Comics character south of the border. The streamer will launch the Dark Knight story Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires). The news was unveiled at the Guadalajara International Film Festival. The animated feature comes from Warner Bros. Animation and DC in partnership with Anima and Chatrone. In the time of the Aztec Empire, Yohualli Coatl — a young Aztec boy — experiences tragedy when his father and village leader, Toltecatzin, is murdered by...
NFL
Deadline

As The Bruce Davis Academy History Arrives, Bill Kramer Is Writing A Next Chapter

Click here to read the full article. Bruce Davis, say the notices, is finally ready to publish his monumental history of Hollywood’s film Academy. Twelve years in the making; part memoir, part chronicle; the book—The Academy and the Award: The Coming of Age of Oscar and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences—is due this fall from Brandeis University Press. A former executive director of the Academy, Davis has been wading through hitherto private files since his retirement in 2011. Order now. Galleys are available to the media on request. But if only he had waited a little longer. There...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

91K+
Followers
31K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy