Connecticut DEEP says no alcohol allowed at these state recreation areas

By Staff, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Wadsworth Falls State Park Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/TNS

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Thursday it has re-imposed temporary alcohol bans for seven state recreation areas.

The bans are in effect immediately and until Sept. 5, the agency said.

The bans are imposed at the these locations:

  • Gardner Lake State Park and State Boat Launch, Salem
  • Paugussett State Forest (upper section)/George Waldo State Park, Southbury
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown/Middlefield
  • Lake Waramaug State Park, New Preston
  • Quaddick State Park, Thompson
  • Beach Pond State Boat Launch, Voluntown, including a portion of Pachaug State Forest
  • Billings Lake State Boat Launch, North Stonington, including a portion of Pachaug State Forest

“In recent summers, these locations have experienced increased crowds and alcohol consumption, which led to increased incidents of misconduct, unruly behavior, property damage, trespass, and complaints by other visitors and the surrounding communities,” the agency said in a statement,

The agency said the temporary alcohol ban “provides DEEP’s law enforcement officers with an enforceable tool to dissuade inappropriate use of the state outdoor recreation areas and has been an effective tool employed to reduce negative behaviors and make state parks, forests, and boat launches safe and enjoyable for all.”

“Connecticut’s state parks, forests, and boat launches should be peaceful and family-oriented places where visitors can feel welcome and safe while recreating outdoors,” said Mason Trumble, DEEP Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Conservation, said in the statement

“This measure, combined with continued supervision and education by DEEP staff and law enforcement officers, will help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit by citizens of all ages.”

