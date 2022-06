On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast we’re visiting Youth and Family Engagement Librarian Samantha Edwards at the North-East Branch of the Kansas City Public Library at 6000 Wilson Ave. She tells us all about the summer reading program, pop in at the park, activities and take-home kits for kiddos of all ages, and all the awesome resources available at the newly renovated North-East Branch. Thanks for listening!

