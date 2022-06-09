Missouri S&T names AI expert Donald Wunsch founding director of Kummer Institute Center for Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Systems
Dr. Donald C. Wunsch II, the Mary K. Finley Missouri Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, has been appointed founding director of the university’s Kummer Institute Center for Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Systems. Wunsch will begin his duties Dec. 1, when he completes...news.mst.edu
Comments / 0