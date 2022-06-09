ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri S&T names AI expert Donald Wunsch founding director of Kummer Institute Center for Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Systems

By Patrick Collins
Missouri S&T News and Research
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Donald C. Wunsch II, the Mary K. Finley Missouri Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, has been appointed founding director of the university’s Kummer Institute Center for Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Systems. Wunsch will begin his duties Dec. 1, when he completes...

news.mst.edu

Related
Missouri S&T News and Research

Board of Curators Student Representative Remington Williams remembered as strong advocate, accessible leader

Remington Williams, student representative to the University of Missouri Board of Curators who died in a car accident last week, is remembered by Missouri S&T Chancellor Mo Dehghani and former student representative Avery Welker as a strong leader, engaging personality, and advocate for students at Missouri S&T and throughout the University of Missouri System.
ROLLA, MO
Missouri S&T News and Research

Smart, connected farms could assist agricultural hazard management

Farming communities face many threats to their livelihood – pest migration, disease spore dispersal, adverse weather and weed spread to name a few. Researchers at Missouri S&T are developing infrastructure for smart and connected farms to improve timely data sharing so that communities can better respond to production threats that expand beyond individual farm boundaries.
ROLLA, MO
Missouri S&T News and Research

June 13, 2022

Susan Murray, chair and professor of psychological science at Missouri University of Science and Technology, has been named acting vice provost and dean of the university’s Kummer College of Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Economic Development. Farming communities face many threats to their livelihood – pest migration, disease spore dispersal, adverse...
ROLLA, MO

