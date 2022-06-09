Miranda Lambert On Being One Of TIME’s Top 100 People Of 2022: “If I Can Be Holding Up The Arms Of My Sisters, I’m So Happy To Do That”

Miranda Lambert was named one of TIME magazine’s most influential people of 2022.

And last night, the magazine hosted their TIME 100 Gala with many of the honorees in attendance at the event.

Other honorees included the likes of Kris Jenner, Zendaya, Tim Cook, Mary J. Blige, Andrew Garfield, Bill Clinton, Joe Rogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that are all apart of the final 100-slot list.

Prior to the gala, Miranda talked to the magazine about what a big moment this was in her career. She was humble in acknowledging that she was shocked when she first found out she was receiving the honor:

“It’s a huge honor, it’s a huge deal to me. I was actually shocked, but I’m so thankful to be part of this and just know that all the work I’ve done over the last 20 years in this industry has gotten me here, and that I’m doing some change for good, and that I’m using my music to do that.”

She continued, noting the fact that she feels like the tide is turning in country music as more and more women get big opportunities for further radio play and big tours.

Of course, Miranda has been the female superstar in country music for the last 20 years (along with Carrie Underwood), and has led the charge in helping other young women coming up behind her:

“I definitely feel like the tide’s turning and I’m so thankful I was part of that and I hope I continue to be.

All of the female tours I’ve done over the years, and all of us girls stick together, and I think it’s really important.

So if I can be holding up the arms of my sisters, I’m so happy to do that.”

Since Miranda was young, all she ever wanted to do was sing country music, and this event marked a huge milestone moment in that all of that hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed:

“That’s what country music is, it’s three chords and the truth, and that’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.

And I feel like it’s very important to stay true to that, and I’m one of the lucky ones that’s gotten to do tat for almost two decades now in country misc.

So I’m just gonna continue to share my message and hope that it helps others.”

According to TIME, she opened the event performing a new song from her recent studio album Palomino, “Actin’ Up,” in addition to singing “Tin Man,” from her 2016 double album, The Weight of These Wings.

She also told the crowd she was a little bit nervous to look out and see some of Hollywood’s most famous faces, but she’s an old pro, and I’m sure she nailed the performance nonetheless:

“I’m lucky I’m an artist because I get to use whatever stuff I go through.

I don’t really know what got me here besides three chords and the truth, because that’s what I live by. I look out at the crowd and I’m scared to death a little bit!”

Here’s her interview with TIME:

Miranda is the only country artist on this years Top 100 list, and acknowledged all of the people on her team that help make it all possible, saying she never could’ve dreamed any of this would happen when she first started out in her career:

“This is further proof that God dreams bigger than any of us ever do.

I’m so honored to join this year’s class of TIME100 as this recognizes that our team, our band, our crew, fellow songwriters, producers and collaborators are being acknowledged for shaking things up and coloring outside the lines to bring even more people under our Country music tent.”

She took to her Instagram page to share her official TIME magazine cover, which is absolutely stunning and includes her signature beige cowboy hat and vintage netting covering most of her face:

Miranda was included in the Innovator category, and attended the gala with her husband, Brendan Mcloughlin.