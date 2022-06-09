ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Feds to investigate Louisiana State Police in beatings, mostly of Black men

By JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loyT3_0g5uD6Yj00

The U.S. Justice Department is opening a sweeping civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police amid mounting evidence that the agency has a pattern of looking the other way in the face of beatings of mostly Black men, including the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.

The federal “pattern or practice” probe announced Thursday followed an Associated Press investigation that found Greene’s arrest was among at least a dozen cases over the past decade in which state police troopers or their bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct. Dozens of current and former troopers said the beatings were countenanced by a culture of impunity, nepotism and, in some cases, outright racism.

“We find significant justification to open this investigation now ... We received information of the repeated use of excessive force, often against people suspected of minor traffic offenses, who are already handcuffed or are not resisting,” said Asst. Atty. General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the Justice Department’s civil rights division. “There are reports that officers target Black residents in their traffic enforcement practices and in use of force.”

The federal probe, the first such action against a statewide law enforcement agency in more than two decades, comes more than three years after white troopers were captured on long-withheld body-camera video beating, stunning and dragging Greene on a rural roadside near Monroe. Despite lengthy, ongoing federal and state investigations into a death that troopers initially blamed on a car crash, no one has yet been charged.

AP’s reporting found troopers have made a habit of turning off or muting body cameras during pursuits. When footage is recorded, the agency has routinely refused to release it. And a recently retired supervisor who oversaw a particularly violent clique of troopers told internal investigators last year that it was his “common practice” to rubber-stamp officers’ use-of-force reports without ever reviewing body-camera video.

In some cases, troopers omitted uses of force such as blows to the head from official reports, and in others troopers sought to justify their actions by claiming suspects were violent, resisting or escaping, all of which were contradicted by video footage.

Clarke said the probe is aimed at driving reforms that the Justice Department could seek to force by suing to implement a federal consent decree. She added that Gov. John Bel Edwards and the head of the Louisiana State Police, Lamar Davis, have pledged their cooperation.

Black leaders have for months been urging the Justice Department to launch a broader investigation into potential racial profiling by the overwhelmingly white state police, similar to other probes opened over the past year in Minneapolis, Louisville and Phoenix.

By its own tally, 67% of state police uses of force in recent years were against Black people, who make up 33% of the state’s population.

The action comes as Edwards prepares to testify before a bipartisan panel of state lawmakers investigating Greene's death. The Democratic governor and his lawyers privately watched the video showing Greene taking his final breaths during his fatal arrest — footage that didn't reach prosecutors until nearly two years after Greene’s May 10, 2019, death.

Federal prosecutors also are still investigating whether police brass obstructed justice to protect troopers in the Greene case — and whether they sought to conceal evidence of troopers beating other Black motorists.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

Related
TheDailyBeast

Feds to Examine Just How Corrupt the Louisiana State Police Is

As evidence grows that Louisiana State Police have failed to adequately respond to beatings of mainly Black men, the U.S. Justice Department will launch a civil rights probe into the entire agency, officials told The Associated Press. The “pattern-or-practice” investigation will include the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, who troopers initially claimed died in a car crash. It wasn’t until the AP obtained body-cam footage and other unreleased records that it became clear Greene died after he was brutally beaten, Tased and dragged along a roadside by troopers. An AP investigation found that Greene’s death was not an isolated incident, but rather one of multiple cases in which Louisiana troopers or their bosses “ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.” AP also found that troopers would often turn off or mute body-worn cameras. Current and former troopers allege that the beatings were permitted in part due to racism in the department.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Louisiana State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
rolling out

Kansas officers shot pregnant Black woman 5 times while her hands were raised

A 26-year-old pregnant Black woman has been critically injured after being shot five times by Kansas police. On May 27, Leonna Hale, and a man, who the Kansas City Police Department suspected of stealing a car were stopped by police while allegedly riding in a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen car. Still, eyewitnesses said the officer’s reasoning doesn’t add up to how the attempted arrest occurred. Hale had her hands up and was shot five times.
KANSAS CITY, KS
truecrimedaily

Georgia pastor killed and set on fire, allegedly by newly released inmate she was ministering

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old pastor was reportedly stabbed to death by an inmate she had been ministering. In a statement, DeKalb Police said officers responded to a call May 18 on the 1600 block of Coffee Road and located a deceased female. Police say they arrested a suspect a day later on May 19. Rivertown United Methodist Church confirmed Rev. Marita Harrell’s death on Facebook.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Davis
Daily Beast

Mourners Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Cops

At least two people were shot at a burial on Thursday afternoon for a young man fatally shot by police in Wisconsin in May, according to information from Racine police and attendees. Mourners were paying their last respects to 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King when gunfire erupted at Graceland Cemetery, witnesses...
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Black People#Associated Press#Asst#Atty#The Justice Department
Black Enterprise

Black Father and 4-Month-Old Son Fatally Shot in ‘Senseless Act of Violence’

A young father and his infant son were fatally shot in North Carolina over Memorial Day weekend in what police are calling a “senseless act of violence.”. Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Darion McClendon, 25, and his 4-month-old son, Da’mari McClendon, were found dead at a home on Morrow Avenue, WSOC-TV reports. Visible bullet holes could still be seen inside a house, and some of the cars parked in front of the residence on Monday morning.
MONROE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
318K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy