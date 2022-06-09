Biden meets Trudeau and calls January 6 a 'flagrant violation of the Constitution' and says rioters broke the law trying to overturn the election - but won't say who he thinks is responsible

President Joe Biden met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles - but led their appearance by commenting on the January 6 primetime hearing back in Washington, D.C.

'One of the things that is going to occupy my country tonight, I suspect, is the first open hearings on January the 6th and as I said when it was occurring and subsequent, I think it was a clear, flagrant violation of the Constitution,' Biden said. 'I think these guys and women broke the law - tried to turn around the result of an election.'

The president didn't point fingers.

'And there's a lot of question of who's responsible, who's involved,' he said. 'I'm not going to make a judgment on that.'

Biden told Trudeau he was just letting him know that 'a lot of Americans are going to be seeing for the first time some of the detail that occurred.'

He then turned to his neighbor to the north and noted: 'You and I have a lot to talk about.'

'We're going to be hanging out with each other a fair amount at the G7 at the NATO conference in Spain,' Biden said, referencing back-to-back meetings in Europe scheduled for later this month. 'But today we're engaged in our hemisphere.'

'I think the presumption is safe that we both share the same sense that the possibilies are unlimited,' the American president added.

Biden expressed similar optimism as he kicked off his second day at the U.S.-hosted summit by talking to a group of CEOs.

'My wife often reminds me that I had a doctor, who a long time ago, who was saying - I had an aneurysm - he kept saying, "Is it congenital or environmental?" I said I don't care, just get it done,' Biden recalled.

President Joe Biden gave a pep talk to CEOs to kick off his schedule Thursday at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles

'He said, "You know what your problem is senator? You're a congenital optimist,"' the president continued. 'But I am, I'm an American, that's why I'm a congenital optimist.'

'So look, I really mean it, we can do anything,' the president added.

Biden has been using the summit - which brings together the leaders of North, Central and South American nations - to make a statement about democracy.

'We meet again today in a moment when democracy is under assault around the world, let us unite again and renew our conviction that democracy is not only the defining feature of American history, but the essential ingredient to Americas' future,' the president said Wednesday evening, at a Hollywood-style opening ceremony for the summit.

Ahead of the summit, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he would boycott the gathering over the U.S.'s plans to not invite the authoritarian heads of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Biden stuck with the snub - and López Obrador made good on not showing.

'Our region is large and diverse. We don't always agree on everything. But because we are democracies, we work through our disagreements with mutual respect and dialogue,' Biden told the crowd Wednesday evening.

Trudeau echoed the message during their meeting.

'And the work that we can do on supporting and projecting and sharing our values has a way of actually supporting and impacting citizens around the world to make the case that democracy is not just fairer but it’s also better for citizens, in terms of putting food on the table, putting futures in front of them,' Trudeau said.

Other than Trudeau - who Biden greeted with a hug when the Canadian prime minister arrived for the inaugual ceremony Wednesday - Biden's only other bilateral meeting Thursday is with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

In the run-up to the summit Bolsonaro, nicknamed 'Trump of the Tropics', raised doubts that Biden was indeed the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, echoing his political ally former President Donald Trump's false election fraud claims.

Additionally, ahead of his own October race, Bolsonaro has suggested he might not adhere to the result.

On the flight to Los Angeles, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan indicated that elections would come up.

'There are no topics off limits in any bilateral the president does, including with President Bolsonaro, first. Second, I do anticipate that the president will discuss open, free, fair, transparent democratic elections,' Sullivan said on board Air Force One.

Sullivan was also asked if Biden is pushing democratic themes during his three days in Los Angeles, why he isn't ending the summit with a press conference.

'I think it would be hard to argue that he hasn't taken many, many questions from the press,' Sullivan answered when asked about a lack of press conference. 'He'll be, over the course of the next three days, obviously in front of and addressing the press in various ways.'

Biden ignored questions from the press Wednesday morning after reading a statement to reporters about Tuesday night's primary results on Joint Base Andrews' tarmac.

He then tripped up the steps of Air Force One.

Biden didn't answer shouted questions as he was sitting alongside Trudeau either.

He did answer one at the conclusion of a meeting with Caribbean leaders later Thursday.

'And I think by the end of this you can be pretty confident that he will be displaying - putting on full display - America's raucous democracy and all of its wonderful and attractive forms,' Sullivan continued.

'I don't see the kind of formal press conference issue as a particular litmus test,' the top Biden adviser added.

Biden did do one formal interview since touching down in California: with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, marking his first in-person late-night interview as president.

The January 6 hearings: What time do they start, what to expect and who will appear? Your guide as Democrat Bennie Thompson and GOP Rep. Liz Cheney try to lay out their case against Trump in primetime TONIGHT

After nearly a year, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is finally presenting its findings to the public in a highly-anticipated public hearing on Thursday night.

The Democrat-led panel spent 11 months searching for what caused last year's insurrection, when Donald Trump's supporters attempted to stop Congress from certifying the ballots for Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Now armed with hundreds of witness testimonies, thousands of hours' worth of footage, and more than 100,000 pages of evidence, lawmakers believe they can contextualize the Capitol riot into a wider scheme by Trump and his allies to undermine American democracy and the 2020 election.

'I think it's really important for the American people to understand how the attack unfolded, to understand what provoked the attack,' the committee's vice chair, Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, said on Dispatch Live Tuesday.

The panel even reportedly recruited former ABC News president James Goldston to shape their combination of footage, live testimony, images and videotaped depositions into a blockbuster presentation of evidence.

When is the hearing?

The first of six sessions is at 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday evening.

The following hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, June 13.

It's not yet clear when the next four will be, but two more are expected next week, according to the New York Times.

The following week will reportedly see the remaining two hearings.

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has heard from more than 1,000 witnesses

How can I watch?

There are a number of ways to watch the primetime hearing both online and on television.

DailyMail.com will be carrying its own live stream of the event as well as live blog coverage.

For live analysis and reporter commentary, the Washington Post will begin its online programming at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. CBSN, CBS News' streaming arm, will also provide live coverage on the outlet's website.

Every major broadcast network is interrupting scheduled television to carry the hearing live.

Two of the 'big three' cable networks - CNN and MSNBC - will follow suit.

Fox News has announced it would not show the event, meaning viewers there will instead tune in to Tucker Carlson's regularly scheduled time slot.

Who is testifying?

The committee is hearing from British documentary filmmaker Nick Quested and Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards on Thursday, DailyMail.com has learned.

Quested was embedded with the far-right group and would have video evidence of its members' confrontations with law enforcement outside of the Capitol as well as other key findings about its activity.

The panel, assembled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is made up of seven Democrat lawmakers and two Republicans

He was also in the room for a meeting between Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes, the leader of another far-right group called the Oath Keepers, Politico reported.

On the other side of the conflict that day, Edwards will testify about her experience defending the Capitol against rioters.

She was injured in a dust-up linked to Proud Boys members while defending the complex that day and suffered a concussion.

Beyond those live testimonies, the committee is also expected to show some of the hundreds of hours' worth of video-taped depositions it has recorded over the last 11 months.

Viewers could see part of the hours-long interviews of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the ex-president's daughter and son-in-law who were also his senior White House advisers when the riot took place. Sources told the Washington Post late last week that their testimonies will make for 'gripping television' if they are eventually shown during the hearings.

The outlet also reported that a central focus of the hearings in general will be the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, who was an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the insurrection.

Hutchinson last month reportedly told the panel that Trump was supportive of rioters chanting 'Hang Mike Pence' - while the former vice president was still within the Capitol complex.

The former aide is likely to testify live in addition to what she told the committee behind closed doors, the Saturday report states.

What will I learn?

The combination of videos and images with live testimony is aimed at showing the American public how close their democracy came to the breaking point.

'It's a pretty dramatic story and it has to be told in a dramatic way,' Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff told NPR.

The panel is also expected to hear from the other side of the conflict with testimony from Capitol cop Caroline Edwards (pictured on CBS Evening News), who is thought to be the first officer injured while defending the complex on January 6

Thursday's hearing is expected to provide an overview of events on the day of the Capitol riot and contextualize it in Trump's wider alleged plot to overturn his presidential election loss.

'I think that we will be in a position to show, sort of, an initial set of findings and to begin to walk through what happened and to make sure that we're taking steps necessary, legislatively, so that it never happens again,' Cheney said on Tuesday.

The Wyoming conservative told Dispatch Live that the coming weeks will also feature damning evidence on Trump from his former allies themselves.

'You will hear from Republicans who worked in his administration. You'll hear from Republican state officials,' she said.

'You'll hear from people who understood that the election had been lost, for example, who told him that there was not fraud at a level that would have overturned the results.'

And Quested and Edwards' testimonies are a sign that lawmakers' first in a series of six hearings will focus heavily on the Proud Boys, who have been accused of playing a central role in instigating the violence that day and coordinating Trump supporters toward the Capitol.