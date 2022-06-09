ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

13-foot great white shark spotted off coast of popular Florida beach

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wib1B_0g5u9OSv00

A massive great white shark has been tracked off the coast of Florida as more swimmers venture into the water to cool off in the summer heat.

The monstrous great white has been found lurking near Florida’s Indian River lagoon system.

On Monday the giant shark, named Breton by OCEARCH, was spotted just 13 miles off the coast of Port St. Lucie in South Florida, reports Florida Insider .

Breton weighs almost 1,500 pounds and is over 13 feet long. He was spotted dangerously close to the North Carolina coast in May.

In October of 2021, he was swimming in the northern waters of the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Canada.

The swim back to the sunshine state is about 1,500 miles.

Several sharks have been tracked to the waters off the coast of the Carolinas in the last two years.

In April, three great whites were tracked to a similar location, including the largest male shark to be tagged by OCEARCH.

Mahone, who measures 13 feet 7 inches and weighs 1,701 pounds, was joined by two smaller great whites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssoTN_0g5u9OSv00
Several sharks have been tracked off the coast of the Carolinas in recent years.
Staten Island Advance

Ulysses, a 12-foot, 990-pound shark who was detected off the coast on April 6, and Tancook , a juvenile 10-foot, 715-pound shark pinged on April 10.

Ironbound, a giant male great white shark weighing nearly 1,000 pounds, was tracked near the Gulf of Maine .

OCEARCH said the massive 12-foot 4-inch predator was pinged in the area last month.

Researchers first tagged Ironbound in October 2019 near Nova Scotia, Canada .

When the shark was first tagged, researchers described him as one of the “toughest sharks” they’ve ever seen, “especially considering his size.”

Ocearch is a non-profit group that tags sea animals to collect data on them that can be passed on to scientists.

When a tagged shark swims close enough to the surface of the water, its tracker will “ping” to notify researchers of its location.

Much is still unknown about the great white species. Tagging the sharks helps researchers learn about migration habits, and how and where the sharks mate and raise their young.

The organization has a goal to tag 100 sharks throughout the western North Atlantic.

As the weather warms up, more swimmers are heading to the beach to cool down.

Vanessa Schiliro, a marine biology student doing her honors thesis on sharks, has shared some ways for swimmers to stay safe in the water .

The first thing is to decrease the odds of encountering a shark. Try to avoid areas where people are fishing with bait, or where there’s a large population of prey, like seals.

Also, avoid wearing anything shiny. Sharks have terrible vision and could mistake it for the scales of a fish.

If there is an encounter with a shark, the best thing to do is stay calm. Try to get out of the water as calmly and quickly as you can.

Making sudden frantic movements and splashing could increase the shark’s curiosity and bring them straight to you.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
State
Florida State
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Fish#Gulf Of Maine#Swimming#Tancook#Iro
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy