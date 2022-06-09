Property sale, Riverwalk grant could hinge on 1-acre park on Manistee Lake
A single acre of public land in Manistee could be eligible for state grant...www.manisteenews.com
A single acre of public land in Manistee could be eligible for state grant...www.manisteenews.com
The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.https://www.manisteenews.com/
Comments / 0