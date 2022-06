Effective: 2022-06-13 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Berrien; Branch; Calhoun; Cass; Eaton; Hillsdale; Ingham; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Ottawa; St. Joseph; Van Buren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 356 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGAN BARRY BERRIEN BRANCH CALHOUN CASS EATON HILLSDALE INGHAM JACKSON KALAMAZOO OTTAWA ST. JOSEPH VAN BUREN

