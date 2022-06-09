Fatal crash in Fond du Lac County

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. — Crews are searching the Little Wolf River in Waupaca County for a missing man. Brandon Colligan disappeared Friday morning during a visit to Stevens Point. His vehicle was later found along the river in the Royalton area. His phone and wallet were found inside. Dive...
A crash in Manitowoc over the weekend resulted in a man being arrested for driving drunk. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South 18th Street at around 8:00 p.m. Saturday after a citizen reported that his car was struck by another vehicle. When they arrived, the officers found that the suspect vehicle had been driven over the curb, onto the terrace, and past the sidewalk before coming to rest.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The body of a Sheboygan man missing from Lake Michigan is recovered. Police say the body was reported around 12:30 p.m. Friday. It belongs to a 26-year-old man who was last seen on May 30. It’s believed he jumped into the water from the North Pier in Sheboygan.
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire in the town of Belmont near Waupaca. Crews have been paged to Festive Foods on County Highway D. The first call came in around 9 a.m. Festive Food LLC is a manufacturing facility located near the Portage-Waupaca...
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – State Patrol is reminding drivers to watch out during severe weather in Wisconsin after a semi wound up sideways while driving on a highway. In a WI State Patrol Facebook post, it reported the semi blew over on I-39/90/94 in Dane County during a storm Monday afternoon.
Crews from at least five fire departments were called to the scene of a blaze at a food plant that was reported Monday morning. The first call came in at about 9 a.m. summoning firefighters to Festive Food, LLC, 7811 County Hwy. D in Waupaca. There’s no word on what started the blaze or how many people were inside the building at the time.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Western Lakes Fire District on Saturday morning, June 11 responded to a reported explosion on County Road P west of Okauchee Lake. Callers reported hearing a large explosion come from a business, followed by "hissing sounds," shortly before 11 a.m. Upon investigation, it was determined...
A fire broke out Monday morning at a food processing plant in the town of Belmont, near the Portage-Waupaca County line. It was declared a five-alarm fire and strike teams were paged from Portage, Waushara and Wood counties, according to the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. The fire occurred at...
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department has determined an incident on Friday, June 10 was a prank call known as swatting. ‘Swatting’ is a prank that involves deceiving a law enforcement agency, causing a large police response. Around 3 p.m. Friday, dispatched received a...
SHAWANO, Wis–A Shawano County campground owner accused of leading police on a chase says she is “not guilty”. Ann Retzlaff enters the plea to charges of Fleeing an Officer and Reckless Endangerment. Retzlaff has claimed to be a “sovereign citizen” and therefore was not required to stop...
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a Shawano County campground appeared before a judge Monday for an arraignment hearing. Ann Retzlaff appeared via video from the Shawano County Jail. Online court records indicate Retzlaff was not ready to proceed and petitioned the court for a trial by jury. The court entered not guilty pleas on Retzlaff’s behalf.
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The operator of an animal rescue shelter in Dodge County is facing multiple charges after an investigation. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, back on Jan. 13, 2022, authorities investigated an animal complaint at Frost Foster’s Animal Rescue. The IP was about the conditions of the dogs.
OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Omro is asking residents to not have grass clippings end up in the street, and describe it as ‘black ice’ to cyclists. The Omro Police Department posted a photo on its Facebook page of some grass clippings in the roadway. Officials mentioned that grass clippings are ‘black ice’ to bicyclists and motorcyclists alike.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle at Hiestand Park. Madison police say officers and EMS were dispatched to the park around 3:45 p.m. this afternoon for an unconscious person in a vehicle. Officers proceeded to break through the window and begin life saving measures.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a large fight that broke out early Saturday. Offers were called to a parking lot on the 1200-block of East Mason Street around 3 A.M. for a fight outside a business. Police said they are concerned by the disruption the...
There was a major fight caught on camera over the weekend, and the Green Bay Police Department is investigating. The fight happened in the 1200 block of East Mason Street Sunday morning, and officers were called to the scene at around 3:00 a.m. A video of the fight has surfaced,...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As you’ve likely noticed over the past three weeks, Sarah Thomsen hasn’t been on the anchor desk or reporting in the field for Action 2 News. That’s because Sarah has been at home, and remains at home, recovering from a severe concussion she received in a car crash, a crash in which police cited the other driver for causing.
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems a local fire department isn’t just a Safe Haven for human newborns but also for baby animals seeking refuge with our local heroes. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Friday, a fawn was found at the entrance of its station.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are on scene investigating a fatal shooting near 39th & Center. The Milwaukee Medical Examiner confirms they were called to the scene early Saturday morning. Details are limited right now, but WISN has reached out to Milwaukee Police for more information.
MILWAUKEE – Thunderstorms are expected to roll across the southeastern portion Wisconsin on Monday afternoon, and some of them could turn severe. MADISON POWER AND ELECTRIC – More than 12,000 outages. Click here for outage map. WE ENERGIES – More than 35,000 outages. Click here for outage map....
