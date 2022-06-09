Fatal crash in Fond du Lac County

A crash in Manitowoc over the weekend resulted in a man being arrested for driving drunk. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South 18th Street at around 8:00 p.m. Saturday after a citizen reported that his car was struck by another vehicle. When they arrived, the officers found that the suspect vehicle had been driven over the curb, onto the terrace, and past the sidewalk before coming to rest.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO