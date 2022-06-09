ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gwen Stefani had beauty ‘emergency’ at Met Gala: ‘I had to do my makeup’

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18iLBN_0g5u7T8O00

Leave it to Gwen Stefani to fix a makeup mishap at the last minute.

The No Doubt rocker, 52, told Glamour she was forced to do her own glam for the 2022 Met Gala after the artist she’d booked had to cancel her appointment.

“I got in a situation at the Met Ball where I did a trial with a new person because the makeup artist I wanted to use wasn’t available,” Stefani recalled.

“We did a makeup playdate with this new girl. It was so fun and they’re both super talented and I learned so much. But when it came to the Met Ball, she had an emergency and couldn’t do my makeup.”

Luckily, the “Spiderwebs” singer came prepared.

“I brought my kit, thank God,” she said. “I had to do my makeup.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rh8K_0g5u7T8O00
“The Voice” judge also happens to be a beauty whiz.
Getty Images

Stefani paired her neon two-piece Vera Wang look with products from her own GXVE Beauty line — including Line It Up Clean 24-Hour Gel Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner ($21) in Bathwater, a bold metallic blue shade.

She also swapped her signature red lip for a nude hue, mixing Original Me Clean High-Performance Matte Lipstick ($26) in Tragic Me with Anaheim Shine Clean High-Performance Satin Lipstick ($26) in Stomp Box.

While most stars wouldn’t dream of doing their own glam, Stefani’s got big beauty skills; she worked at a department-store makeup counter in her native Anaheim, Calif., in the late ’80s.

“I was a fake makeup artist in the sense that they never trained me and I didn’t ever report to anybody,” she told Glamour.

“I could do a perfect red lip in less than a minute. In fact, I never worked with a makeup artist my entire career, really, other than one here or one there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgYAp_0g5u7T8O00
Gwen glowed at the gala in a neon yellow Vera Wang look.
Getty Images

Stefani also recalled having a “bad experience” with an artist early on in her No Doubt days.

“This guy came and did my makeup for the [album] artwork and I remember thinking I looked ugly. I was like, ‘I look prettier when I do my makeup,’ but I was too scared to say something. I still look at those pictures and I’m like, ‘Ugh.’ After that I took it into my own control.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Marilyn Monroe dress allegedly damaged after Kim Kardashian Met Gala outing

Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world. Give her the wrong dress, and she may just piss off millions of fans. Kim Kardashian ruffled feathers at the 2022 Met Gala when she hit the museum steps wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress from 1962. The “Kardashians” star, 41, notably dropped 16 pounds ahead of the event in order to squeeze into the historic gown, and even changed into a replica once she got to the entrance of the party, as she was unable to move freely in the original. “I’m extremely respectful to the dress...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Drew Barrymore pens sweet ‘Ever After’ note following Britney Spears’ wedding

Drew Barrymore couldn’t help but recall her enchanting 1998 film, “Ever After” while reflecting on the wedding of singer and pal, Britney Spears. “What I learned from Ever After is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale. And that’s exactly what Britney did!” Barrymore, 47, shared to Instagram Friday night alongside snaps from the event, including one of the talk show host sandwiched between the bride and fellow guest, Selena Gomez. “I couldn’t not be happier for her intrepid journey !!!!!!!,” she concluded before detailing her look for the occasion, including a chocolate Valentino couture gown....
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears wore this Meghan Markle-approved lipstick at her wedding

Britney Spears and Meghan Markle both love a little Pillow Talk. The pop princess and the Duchess of Sussex might not have a lot in common, but one thing they share is a fondness for Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic lipstick shade. Spears wore the brand’s legendary Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk ($34) to marry Sam Asghari on Thursday, showing off a fresh and natural makeup look to go with her custom Versace wedding dress. The Duchess of Sussex is another famous fan of Charlotte Tilbury’s classic lippie, having worn it on the cover of Time magazine in 2021. It’s not Tilbury’s only royal connection;...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian celebrates North’s 9th birthday with anime-themed bash

Happy (almost) birthday, North West! Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter’s upcoming 9th birthday on June 15 by giving fans a glimpse of the anime-themed bash they hosted over the weekend via their joint TikTok. “Kuromi Time,” the mother-daughter pair captioned the party footage, referencing a character from “Fantasy Magic Melody.” Not only did guests enjoy favors modeled after the cartoon, but a Kuromi herself greeted guests and danced around. Kardashian, 41, wore an all-black outfit to the event. She briefly appeared in the video, throwing stuffed animals with the birthday girl. North’s dad, Kanye West, was not featured in the footage, and it is unclear...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Vera Wang
Page Six

‘RHOA recap’: Marlo calls Kandi a ‘ho’ who ‘f–ked everybody for free’

These peaches are turning sour.  Marlo Hampton called Kandi Burruss a “ho” who “f–ked everybody for free” on Sunday night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The comment came after Hampton and castmate Shereé Whitfield outwardly expressed disappointment that newbie Sanya Richards-Ross invited Burruss to a recent function and not them.  “You don’t feel that Sanya’s, like, up their ass? Sanya is like, ‘Bitch, Kandi is that bitch, Kandi got the followers,’” Hampton, 46, told Whitfield, 52, privately during a cooking party hosted by Richards-Ross.  “Sanya just give me, like, ‘Bitch, I’m trying to promote [my blog] MommiNation, I ain’t been on the...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Cooper Noriega’s family, ex Sabrina speak out following TikTok star’s tragic death

Cooper Noriega’s family is thanking fans for support following the TikTok star’s tragic death at age 19. “hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop,” 24-year-old Parker Noriega wrote in a message posted to her brother’s Instagram page on Saturday. “His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy.” Parker concluded her message by telling Cooper’s followers that he loved “each and everyone” of them. “Please feel free to reach out to us as we love...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Teen Mom’ star Cory Wharton’s third baby arrives, has open heart surgery

Cory Wharton’s newborn daughter, Maya, had open heart surgery Tuesday following her tricuspid atresia diagnosis. The congenital heart disease “happens when the hearts tricuspid valve does not develop,” the “Teen Mom OG” star, 31, told his Instagram followers Friday. “This valve plays a part in the heart’s essential function, which is to pump blood between the lungs and body,” he went on to write, noting that the infant is in “the recovery process” from her “successful procedure.” Wharton and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge’s baby will need another open heart surgery in four to six months as well as a third at 3 to 4...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Harrison Wagner ‘lost his battle with addiction,’ family reveals

Jack and Kristina Wagner revealed their son Harrison “lost his battle with addiction” after he was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot on June 7. The heartbroken parents honored their son by creating The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund. According to a message on the New House Life Recovery Community website, they hope Harrison’s memory “will live on” through this scholarship. “Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply,” the post read. “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Cosmetics#Tragic Me#Anaheim
Page Six

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari cruise LA in Rolls Royce after lavish wedding

Newlyweds Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were spotted Friday cruising the city of Los Angeles in a Rolls Royce the day after the pair tied the knot in Thousand Oaks, Calif. New photos show the couple dressed casually as they ran errands in the luxe ride, stopping by the grocery store and a burger joint in Calabasas while grabbing the attention of passersby with a “Just Married” sign attached to the back of the ride, as well as a large floral arrangement sitting atop the trunk and smaller arrangements attached to the car doors. Asghari, 28, wore a black t-shirt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Prince Harry falls off polo horse in front of celebrity friends

That’s one way to get him off his high horse. Prince Harry was seen tumbling from his horse in front of several celebrities during a polo match in California on Sunday. Photos captured the Duke of Sussex being tossed from his steed while competing with the Los Padres polo team at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club. Fortunately, the 37-year-old royal picked himself up off the ground unscathed. But his team didn’t have as much luck, losing their match with a close score of 12 to 11. Harry was also spotted chatting with pal David Foster, who attended the event with his...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez, gal pal Kathryne Padgett seen kissing while partying in Italy

Alex Rodriguez was seen scoring a kiss with gal pal Kathryne Padgett during a night out in Capri, Italy on Saturday. A-Rod and his new model girlfriend were dancing and singing, with the Yankees slugger even playing percussion on a tambourine, according to photos taken of the couple. Rodriguez, 46, and the 25-year-old blonde bombshell were first linked in January when the couple snuggled up while at a Green Bay Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field. At the time, insiders told Page Six Rodriguez was still “a single dude,” but now it appears Padgett is the ex-baseball’s player first serious fling since...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Why Britney Spears’ brother, Bryan, didn’t go to her wedding

Britney Spears’ brother, Bryan Spears, did not attend her wedding due to another family commitment. Bryan’s girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, revealed on the couple’s joint Instagram account that his daughter graduated elementary school last Thursday, the same day that Britney married her fiancé, Sam Asghari. “Watched our little munchkin & Vice President of 5th grade become a middle schooler yesterday! We love you Lexie baby and SO proud of you 👩‍🎓,” Conklin captioned a photo with Bryan and the 11-year-old, whom the producer shares with his ex-wife, Graciella Sanchez. In the comments section of another post, Conklin noted that her beau “couldn’t help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Matt James trashes ‘Bachelor’: Rachael Kirkconnell and I aren’t ‘playing games’

Matt James claimed in an explosive new interview that he and Rachael Kirkconnell are still together because they refuse to play “games” like other “Bachelor” stars. “My relationship had been made into a sideshow, a complete circus,” James, 30, told the Los Angeles Times Thursday, referring to Kirkconnell, 25, facing racism accusations while his season of the ABC reality show aired in early 2021. “Rachael and I have moved on. We’re one of the only couples from that franchise still going strong,” he continued. “The reason is we’re going at things at our own pace. We’re not playing games that a lot...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mayor Eric Adams manages to have two nights out at NYC hotspot in one day

Some people say the new mayor hasn’t gotten much done so far in his first sixth months in office, but we beg to disagree. Turns out Eric Adams is so ruthlessly efficient that he can have two nights out at the same New York City hotspot in one day. Page Six reported that Hizzoner arrived at Avra Rockefeller Center around midnight on Thursday morning for an afterparty celebrating Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix documentary – and partied past 1:30 a.m. — and now we hear he was back at the very same spot Thursday evening. The second time around his fellow revelers included “Real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Rebel Wilson: Being forced to come out with Ramona Agruma was very hard

Rebel Wilson said being forced to come out with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, was “very hard” after an Australian newspaper accused her of ruining its exclusive scoop. In response to the outrage over the Sydney Morning Herald’s article, the “Senior Year” star tweeted, “Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace 💗.” Wilson revealed Thursday that the relationship she had been teasing for a couple of months was with Agruma, whom she described as her “Disney Princess.” A couple of days later, the Sydney Morning Herald’s Andrew Hornery wrote a piece explaining that they...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sophia Bush marries entrepreneur fiancé Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush is a married woman again. The “One Tree Hill” alum and entrepreneur Grant Hughes tied the knot Saturday at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Okla., Us Weekly reported. The City County Clerk’s Office later confirmed to People magazine that the newlyweds had obtained a marriage license. Bush, 39, and Hughes, 40, have not posted about their nuptials on social media, and a rep for the actress told Page Six, “We cannot confirm the validity of this news.” Bush and Hughes got engaged in August 2021 after dating for more than a year. The businessman proposed during a romantic boat ride in...
TULSA, OK
Page Six

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio tears up over the death of Cooper Noriega

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio struggled to get through her mini-concert on Friday night. D’Amelio was close friends with fellow social media star Cooper Noriega who died on Thursday and had to fight to gain her composure midway through the short set. “A friend of mine lost his life yesterday,” she told the crowd at the Puma store on Fifth Avenue while turning away and wiping away tears, before urging everyone to check up on their friends. An insider told Page Six that her management offered to cancel the show, but she insisted on going forward because she didn’t want to disappoint her fans....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Tess Holliday calls out troll for using ‘big fat’ people as weight-loss inspo

In a recently posted TikTok, model Tess Holliday responded to a user who trolled her with the comment, “I’ve been following really big fat ppl so I could see how others see me. was so grossed out, I lost over 150 pounds so far.” Lying on her side, looking into the camera’s lens, she began, “You are seeking out content of larger bodied individuals as a way to make yourself feel better — which is kind of a weird thing to do in general, especially when I can guarantee a lot of the larger bodies and individuals you’re following have happy,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Justin Bieber shares update after revealing his face is partially paralyzed

Justin Bieber said he has “gotten better” since his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis — and he’s leaning on his faith to navigate the “horrific storm.” “Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin,” the pop star, 28, wrote in an Instagram post Monday, three days after revealing he had a partially paralyzed face. “Each day has gotten better,” he explained, “and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

114K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy