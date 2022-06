SANFORD, Maine — So far, about 5 million people have evacuated Ukraine, 1 million of them crossing the border into Romania. Marian Paudret is a pastor and leader of the Romanian non-profit called Valore Plus. The group has about 100 volunteers who have been helping refugees across the border and bringing humanitarian into Ukraine since the war started back in February.

