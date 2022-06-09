Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: It Is Warm Here and Time to Chill Out

… actually it is beyond warm and time to retreat to cooler days and remember how good it felt to have that extra layer of clothing on. What better place to chill out than up at the San Francisco Peaks when they are draped in blankets of snow.

The shot above was taken from the Chalet area in Snow Bowl with Humphreys Peak on the far left and Agassiz Peak on the right … The shot below I took just before I tucked into the mountain and flew the ridge from left to right. My position in this shot was on the left side of the upper photo and just above the ridgeline about 10% of the way down from the peak on the left. After I tucked back into the mountain I flew just above/below the ridgeline and about 150 feet from the mountain. There was a good breeze blowing and when I got to the right side at Agassiz, I turned away from the mountain, turned, tucked back into the mountain and flew back the way I had come … on good days like this you could spend hours going back and forth.

Michele has uploaded a tribute to Finley, everyone’s favorite American Kestrel. He did many shows with me and he had an amazing personality that came through … he is missed and remembered: Finley’s Final Flight. recounts many of the moments in his all too short life.

A very nice day and much work spent on the portfolio … ditto that for tomorrow. Into the weekend for me and the plans are to be back Monday morning. Have a beautiful day and weekend … keep breathing and enjoy life while you have it.

Cheers,

Ted

May I not forget that poverty and riches are of the spirit. Though the world know me not, may my thoughts and actions be such as shall keep me friendly with myself. excerpt from Prayer by Max Ehrmann

More about Ted Grussing …

