ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tattoo

My ex broke my heart — so I sliced off my arm tattoo and mailed it to him

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQdAZ_0g5u6LM100

This scorned lover is forever scarred.

Torz Reynolds, a 35-year-old tattoo and body-modification addict, drastically cut off a chunk of her own arm where her then-boyfriend’s name was tattooed after he cheated on her.

The Herefordshire, England, native thought chopping off her limb that was inscribed with her ex’s name was “quicker than lasering it off.”

Reynolds then went the extra mile and mailed the piece of tattooed flesh to her ex-man.

“Years ago, I cut off the tattoo of my ex’s name and sent it back to him in the post,” she told Jam Press.

“He had been a naughty boy and cheated on me so obviously I wasn’t going to keep his name on me anymore,” she continued. “I opted to cut it out purely because I had already done skin removal before. I knew it didn’t hurt that much and it’s much quicker than laser sessions, which is a bit of a long game.”

She went on, “I had totally cut contact with him before I sent it, so I have no idea what his reaction was. This was really just my dark sense of humor at play.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3USNwU_0g5u6LM100
The British native sliced off a portion of her arm because it had the name of a cheating ex tattooed on it.
Jam Press/Torz Reynolds

The Brit runs a body piercing business and has multiple piercings, tattoos and body modifications including a split tongue, scarification , skin removal and implants.

Apart from her taking off her arm, she also removed her earlobes and clipped off one of her fingers. The extra part of her finger is currently stored in a pendant inside a display cabinet.

She explained that there would be moments that she would tape down her pinkie to see if she could “get along without it and see if it would hinder me in any way.” And well, it turns out it didn’t.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYVVz_0g5u6LM100
Reynolds lacerated a piece of her pinkie finger just because she felt like it.
Jam Press/Torz Reynolds

While she prefers to do her body modification herself, she has even set up her own quasi-work station to ensure the procedures go smoothly. “I have a lot of professional knowledge when it comes to modification, so I knew the risks I was undertaking,” Reynolds said.

She purchased cutters for herself from a local hardware store and set up a sterile environment. After she tied off her finger to stop the bleeding, she had “one quick chop and boom, it was done!”

“It was all over in a second and I couldn’t have been happier,” she said of cutting off her digit — which she has nicknamed “Wiggles.”

Even though she has the piece of her little finger stored in a necklace, she won’t wear it around her neck because she doesn’t want to lose the precious commodity. “To this day, [Wiggles] just sits at home in my cabinet next to the jar of my earlobes and random dead things,” Reynolds said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRMxy_0g5u6LM100
Reynolds has a passion for tattooing, body piercing and body modification.
Jam Press/Torz Reynolds

As for her family’s reaction, the ink artist explained they knew that she was “seriously considering” changing her body “so it didn’t come as much of a shock to them.”

“Like anyone who loves you, they just want me to be safe and happy,” she said.
“I’ve done many other modifications that some might see as extreme, so it was just another Tuesday to them.”

Reynolds also pointed out that she has received some hate for her carnal choices. “After revealing my finger, I got a lot of the usual nonsense; offensive messages, death threats and such, which I always find amusing,” she stated.

She added, “It’s bizarre to me that something I do with my body that literally doesn’t affect another single being can upset people that don’t even know me and are unlikely to even ever meet me.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'They let him die': Parents slam $100,000-a-year Martha's Vineyard country club as manager pleads guilty to manslaughter over death of son, 3, who drowned when he was put in pool at swim club without his floaties

The general manager of an exclusive Martha's Vineyard country club has pleaded guilty on behalf of the club to the involuntary manslaughter of a three-year-old boy who drowned in their pool last year. Henry Bowman Backer was not wearing any floaties when he was left alone in the pool by...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naughty Boy
The Guardian

Britney Spears’ ex-husband given restraining order after crashing wedding

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has been charged with stalking her, after he appeared unannounced at her wedding last week. After streaming a video live on his Instagram at the wedding venue, in which he claimed that Spears had invited him and said “I’m here to crash the wedding”, Alexander was confronted by security guards, arrested and taken to a local jail. Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari, her third husband, went ahead.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Guardian

Bartees Strange: ‘Some days I feel like God; other days I feel like a snail’

A minute in to recent single Hold the Line, Bartees Cox Jr – AKA Bartees Strange – tees up a wrenching slide-guitar solo. It is not caked in slacker scuzz, nor is it a knowing deconstruction of rock machismo – it is a lava-hot, grief-stricken blues lament. The song, from his new album, Farm to Table, is devoted to George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, and it plays with a nurse-like closeness to its subject.
MUSIC
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy