Tampa company partners with Google to help detect threats

In the 11 months since the Zubrick Magic Theatre’s doors first opened, there have been a number of changes, many of them subtle and all of them positive. Chris and Ryan Zubrick have continually updated their award-winning act, for a number of good reasons, most particularly because they’ve had so many return visitors. Although a strong percentage of customers visit the magic theater from out-of-town, the Zubricks have developed a local following that just can’t get enough of their high-tech illusions, close-up magic and slick showmanship. So they’re always adding new stuff to keep it fresh.

TAMPA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO