ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa company partners with Google to help detect threats

stpetecatalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 9, 2022 - Digital Hands, a Tampa-based cybersecurity company that prevents, detects and responds to cybersecurity threats, has partnered with Google Cloud. Digital Hands' threat...

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Startup City: A welcoming city does make a difference

I spent the majority of my formative years through the age of 17 living in and around Pittsburgh. But, even then, my family lived in a lot of different homes, and I went to many different schools. My first grade year alone was a true field study in how to...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa wins bid to host entrepreneurial summit

The Tampa Bay chapter of a global, peer-to-peer network dedicated to fostering learning and helping entrepreneurs succeed was recently selected to host the organization’s keynote regional conference. Founded in 1987, the nonprofit Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) now boasts 15,000 members throughout 198 chapters in 62 countries. According to its website,...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Developers pitch developments near Clearwater amphitheater

The Clearwater city staff members are favoring one of the three proposals from developers who are vying to transform two key downtown sites into mixed-use concepts that will connect to the future amphitheater. On Monday, the council members heard presentations from the three development teams that submitted proposals: Chicago-based GSP...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Meet Marlana LaCivita, the new Zubrick ‘magic girl’

In the 11 months since the Zubrick Magic Theatre’s doors first opened, there have been a number of changes, many of them subtle and all of them positive. Chris and Ryan Zubrick have continually updated their award-winning act, for a number of good reasons, most particularly because they’ve had so many return visitors. Although a strong percentage of customers visit the magic theater from out-of-town, the Zubricks have developed a local following that just can’t get enough of their high-tech illusions, close-up magic and slick showmanship. So they’re always adding new stuff to keep it fresh.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy