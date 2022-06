SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers, downpours and a few thunderstorms moved through last night with a weak cool front passing through southern New England. The rain and clouds have moved out, however it is still rather muggy and will remain rather humid through the rest of the morning. However, dew points will slide into the 50′s this afternoon thanks to breeze out of the Northwest. Highs will reach into the lower and middle 80′s, but with lower levels of humidity.

