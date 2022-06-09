ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Nightingale trailer shows card systems and survival fantasy

By Nicole Carpenter
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflexion Games’ first-person fantasy survival game Nightingale appeared Thursday at Summer Game Fest with a new trailer showcasing how its card system mixes with the 3D world. “Nightingale is a first-person, PVE, open-world survival crafting game played solo...

www.polygon.com

Polygon

Horror fans are enjoying a feast of fantastic, terrifying games

It’s a golden era for horror games. During Sony’s June State of Play presentation, fans learned that two highly anticipated games would be coming out within a four-month window: Resident Evil 4 and The Callisto Protocol. Earlier in May, Electronic Arts announced that a remake of Dead Space would also be released in that window. All of these games draw from the genre’s rich history; two are remakes, and The Callisto Protocol is made by some of the original team behind the first Dead Space. All three of these games are big-budget experiences that look genuinely terrifying, and it’s a great sign for a genre that hasn’t always gotten the attention and love it deserves — even as incredible indie games keep pushing the genre forward.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

How to watch Wholesome Direct 2022

Nearly 100 indie games will be on display during Saturday’s Wholesome Direct, the Nintendo-style indie game showcase that spotlights “thoughtful, uplifting, and compassionate” games. The one-hour broadcast is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EDT on Twitch and YouTube, the latter of which you can watch here, embedded above....
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Overwatch 2 launches in October, will be free to play

Overwatch 2 will launch on Oct. 4 as a free-to-play game, Activision Blizzard announced Sunday alongside Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. The October launch for the hero-based shooter is being called an “early access” release for the player-versus-player component of Overwatch 2, and will bring at least two new heroes — Sojourn and Junker Queen — to the Overwatch roster.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Hollow Knight: Silksong gets a new gameplay trailer, but still no release date

Team Cherry’s long-awaited Hollow Knight sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, finally came out of hiding on Sunday at Microsoft’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. The developer showed extended gameplay of Silksong and confirmed that it’s coming day one to Game Pass. But the studio still did not provide a release date for the highly anticipated and very delayed 2D platforming action game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy World#Survival Game#3d World#The Game Awards#Video Game#Pve#Victorian#Mass Effect
Polygon

A Plague Tale: Requiem gets a new gameplay trailer

A new gameplay trailer for action-adventure game A Plague Tale: Requiem was shared at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday. It is once again rat time. The trailer shows off more sneaking and backstabbing in a plague-ridden world — and, of course, more lobbing fireballs at swarming, writhing piles of rats. Protagonist Amicia dashes around them, sometimes even using them to take down her enemies. Gameplay appears to be heavily stealth-based, against a mix of realistic and supernatural enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Dying Light 2 gets free missions and photo mode in next patch

Dying Light 2 gets another chapter on Tuesday that, along with several other features coming in the game, is entirely free. A news release from Techland says the new missions kick off its pledge to support the open-world adventure for five years after launch. The new chapter is called “In...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Resident Evil Village DLC starring Rose Winters coming in October

Resident Evil Village’s downloadable content expansion, a new story starring Rose Winters and played in a third-person view, is coming to Capcom’s survival horror game this October. That add-on, titled the Winters’ Expansion, will include the story “Shadows of Rose,” which is set 16 years after the events of Village and will see Rose returning to locations in the original game to learn more about her special powers.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Minecraft gets a strategy spinoff, Minecraft Legends

A Minecraft spinoff is in development from Microsoft, the company announced Sunday during its Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. It’s called Minecraft Legends, and it’s expected out in 2023. Minecraft, the 11-year-old sandbox blockbuster, will look a little different in the upcoming spinoff; it’s expected to be a...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Persona 3, 4, and 5 are also coming to PS5 and Steam

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are all coming to PlayStation 5 and Steam, Atlus confirmed on Monday. This news comes a day after the publisher revealed all three titles will come to Xbox platforms and Game Pass over the next year. Those three Persona games...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Forza Motorsport returns to Xbox Series X and PC in 2023

The newest installment in the Forza franchise is coming out next year. Microsoft announced the release date of Turn 10’s Forza Motorsport during its 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, along with a new trailer for the game. Forza Motorsport was first announced during Microsoft’s Xbox Games...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Kojima Productions reassures fans that it’s still working with PlayStation

After yesterday’s announcement that Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima is working on a new game with Xbox Studios, his Kojima Productions studio has moved to reassure PlayStation players that it is still working with Sony. “After the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using the cloud technology, many people...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Junker Queen is Overwatch 2’s newest hero

A new, highly anticipated hero is coming to Overwatch: Blizzard Entertainment revealed Sunday that the Junker Queen will be Overwatch 2’s newest playable character when the hero-based shooter launches this October. In a new trailer for Overwatch 2, we got to see Junker Queen, a tank-class character, in action....
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

One Punch Man live-action movie will be directed by Fast and Furious’ Justin Lin

Another anime hero is set to make the jump to live action, this time on the big screen for Sony Pictures. One Punch Man will be adapted into a live-action movie that will be directed by Justin Lin, who’s best known for directing several movies in the Fast and Furious franchise. The Sony project was revealed by Deadline on Monday.
MOVIES
Polygon

Starfield will have a silent protagonist and first-person conversations

Bethesda showed off the first Starfield gameplay during Microsoft’s 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on Sunday, and it already includes shooting, exploration, and lockpicking in space. One thing it didn’t show was the game’s main character speaking. Many players wondered if this meant that the player character would be Bethesda’s usual silent protagonist, or if it might be more like Fallout 4’s voiced protagonist.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

10 recent Indian movies to watch after RRR

With its recent encore release and streaming premiere, S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu-language blockbuster RRR is proving to be a gateway drug for American viewers eager to watch more Indian cinema. That category may be broad — India has dozens of different film industries, each with their own languages and sensibilities — but there are plenty of classic and contemporary entry points available to stream. The Criterion Channel has several works by legendary directors like Satyajit Ray and Guru Dutt, while Netflix features multiple versions of Rajamouli’s Baahubali movies, a pair of sword-and-sandal epics on a mythological scale, for anyone interested in additional servings of his specific cuisine.
MOVIES
Polygon

Diablo 4’s monetization isn’t like Diablo Immortal, Blizzard says

For those worried about what and how much Diablo 4 will cost, a Blizzard Entertainment community lead said on Sunday it will be nothing like the rather … aggressive monetization behind Diablo Immortal, which launched two weeks ago. Diablo 4, which will launch sometime in 2023, will be a...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 updates for PS5, Xbox Series X available now

Resident Evil 7 biohazard and the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 are now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, publisher Capcom announced Monday during a livestream. Players who have already bought any of the three on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will get an upgrade (within the same console family) for free.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Lightyear follows a familiar Pixar theme — and that’s its biggest problem

For the last seven years, one of the most popular critical analyses of Pixar Animation Studios movies has come from a Tumblr meme. Granted, it’s an insightful meme. The idea that Pixar movies all boil down to “What if [random object] had feelings?” does hold water, and given how much the studio built its name on the idea of evoking profound, powerful adult emotions in animated movies, it’s an understandable lens for viewing Pixar work.
MOVIES
Polygon

Sony’s new PlayStation Plus is live in North America

The new, more robust (and more complicated) PlayStation Plus is officially out in North America as of Monday. Sony’s new version of its subscription service now offers three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. If you’re unfamiliar with Sony’s new subscription service play, you may be wondering: Is this PlayStation’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

In Netflix’s Spiderhead, Deadpool’s writing team tackles somber, serious sci-fi

Psychology studies are riddled with past experiments that read like dystopian science fiction. Take the famous Stanford Prison Experiment, in which a group of volunteers were divided into “guards” and “prisoners” in an attempt to discern how social roles influence behavior. The experiment was called off after six days due to the nightmarish results. With that context in mind, the setup for Netflix’s Spiderhead doesn’t seem all that outlandish, apart from the high-tech island prison that looks like a modernist art museum.
TV & VIDEOS

