Steph Curry on foot injury heading into Game 4: 'I'm gonna play'

Steph Curry suffered an injury scare in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's Game 3 loss in the NBA Finals, when he aggravated the left foot he sprained in March. But he's leaving little doubt that he'll be available for Game 4 on Friday night.

"I'm gonna play," Curry succinctly told reporters before Thursday's practice at TD Garden.

During Friday's shootaround at TD Garden, Steve Kerr said that Steph won't be on a minutes restriction.

It appears the Warriors missed a major bullet. Down 2-1 in the series, they can ill-afford any time off from their superstar at this point. At this point, Curry said it's more of a pain-tolerance issue than a mobility one.

Steph said that Wednesday's injury was "almost identical" to the one he suffered a couple months ago, but that it "wasn't as bad."

"We'll see how it feels (Friday)," Curry said. "I know I'm going to play, but just see how it responds to that type of impact."

Curry’s left foot got rolled up on by Boston Celtics big man Al Horford while a mess of bodies were flying on the floor for a loose ball. Curry grimaced and stayed prone on the floor briefly before poking at his foot in obvious pain.

Back on March 16, Curry sprained his foot in similar fashion, as Celtics guard Marcus Smart dove on the floor going for a loose ball and made contact with Curry.

"Because I went through what I went through in the regular season and coming back, I know exactly what it is and what I've got to deal with and the soreness, pain level and all that," Curry said. "So once I got checked out last night, I knew I wouldn't have to go get any extra tests just because we've been through this before."

Steph is off to a hot start during the Finals, though the Warriors find themselves in a hole following a 116-100 defeat Wednesday night. Through three games so far in the Finals, Curry is averaging 31.3 points, 6.0 3-pointers made, 5 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from 3-point land. He has also made a two-way impact with stellar defense in spurts during the series.