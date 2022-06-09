New Orleans City Council targets promoters of 'burnout' events

The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously Thursday to hold responsible anyone who promotes illegal car stunt shows like the ones that took place on several New Orleans streets last weekend.

Council Vice President J.P. Morrell said not only should the drivers face penalties, so should the organizers.

"They are promoted by people, particularly on social media, to get maximum attendance and to coordinate the blocking of streets so that the events can take place," said Morrell.

The council's action seeks to have the city attorney issue subpoenas to social media platforms to help authorities identify who promoted the events. Morrell says these promoters could be held civilly liable.

"One of the ways to disrupt these events is reminding people that when you promote an illegal event that does damage to the citizens and the property of the city of New Orleans, you are culpable for it," Morrell said.

The council is also working on plans to seize the drivers' vehicles until they pay steep fines.