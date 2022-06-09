ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans City Council targets promoters of 'burnout' events

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46STSV_0g5u3gnn00

The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously Thursday to hold responsible anyone who promotes illegal car stunt shows like the ones that took place on several New Orleans streets last weekend.

Council Vice President J.P. Morrell said not only should the drivers face penalties, so should the organizers.

"They are promoted by people, particularly on social media, to get maximum attendance and to coordinate the blocking of streets so that the events can take place," said Morrell.

The council's action seeks to have the city attorney issue subpoenas to social media platforms to help authorities identify who promoted the events. Morrell says these promoters could be held civilly liable.

"One of the ways to disrupt these events is reminding people that when you promote an illegal event that does damage to the citizens and the property of the city of New Orleans, you are culpable for it," Morrell said.

The council is also working on plans to seize the drivers' vehicles until they pay steep fines.

Comments / 2

Related
fox8live.com

Mayor, Sheriff dodge questions about Orleans criminal court shutdown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Twenty-four hours since newly-elected Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s decision forced criminal court to shut down, both she and Mayor LaToya Cantrell dodged and refused to answer Fox 8′s questions. On the heels of two inmate deaths in Orleans Parish Jail, Hutson decided Sunday...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Cars
New Orleans, LA
Cars
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL

Homelessness in New Orleans is climbing and could get worse

NEW ORLEANS — Over the last few months, the homeless population in New Orleans has climbed, according to a nonprofit leader. She believes it's partially due to a resource issue as housing help made available during the pandemic has ended. "We can see everyday there are people who have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police building relationship with LGBTQ community

The New Orleans Police Department's LGBTQ liaison team took part in Saturday's pride parade in the French Quarter. This is an effort to build their relationship with the community, and let them know the department is looking out for them. “It’s very special and it’s a very unique opportunity to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans City Council#Burnout#City Attorney#Promoters#Politics Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WWL

Three fitness parks are opening in Metairie this summer

METAIRIE, La. — Three fitness parks in Metairie will open this summer that will bring outdoor gyms and workouts to the Jefferson Parish. The gyms are opening thanks to a partnership between Jefferson City Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vracken, the Jefferson Chamber Foundation, LCMC health, and FitLot. The first two...
METAIRIE, LA
Picayune Item

Weir repairs discussed by Supervisors

With the flow of the water at Wilson’s Slough continuing to head more towards Louisiana than Mississippi, drone footage was recently taken to see what can be done to rectify the problem. Les Dungan with Dungan Engineering showed the footage to the Board of Supervisors to demonstrate how much...
PICAYUNE, MS
NOLA.com

New Orleans' Pride Parade made a great return, but why did it start so late? Updated

Note: This story was updated on Monday, with comments from the New Orleans Police Department. Despite some drizzle and the occasional rumble of thunder, crowds lingered in the French Quarter Saturday evening to watch the 2022 Pride Parade pass by. The annual celebration of LGBTQ identity had been absent for two years, thanks to the COVID pandemic that forbade large gatherings. But the comeback event went off without a hitch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Tulane Avenue shooting 061222

Four people were wounded early Sunday (June 12) when gunfire erupted outside a Tulane Avenue nightclub, New Orleans police said. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. St. Tammany deputy shot 052522. Updated: May. 25, 2022 at 5:00 AM UTC. St. Tammany Parish deputy Kenneth Doby...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy