Florida State set to host six official visitors during second weekend of June

It's going to be a busy weekend in Tallahassee.

Florida State is set to host its first big official visit weekend this week. With six official visitors expected, Mike Norvell and his staff are looking to make impressions on several recruits that plan on making their commitments soon after this visit is over.

The first weekend of official visitors kicks off with a bang as there are some key recruits heading to Tallahassee this weekend. Let’s take a look at each recruit as they head into the visit.

Brock Glenn, Quarterback

Brock has seen his stock rise over the past month. He recently was offered by Ohio State. The Elite 11 finalist is one of two quarterbacks visiting this week, and it has become a hotly debated topic amongst FSU fans. The commitment of Chris Parson seems to be wobbly at best. With the desire of landing two quarterbacks in this class, Glenn is one the FSU coaching staff likes a ton. He’s coming off of a visit to Auburn, and he has one planned to Virginia. I’d expect him to visit Ohio State too, before his expected late June commitment.

Rickie Collins, Quarterback

Collins is currently committed to Purdue and he is coming off an official visit there last weekend. Once FSU offered and got involved things have been moving rapidly between the two parties. Collins is an interesting piece here. LSU should be getting a visit at some point, and his actions are showing that he’s open to all offers. Getting one of the two locked in this weekend is a priority due to needs and the current situation with Parson. Collins is listening to FSU’s pitch and I expect a great visit here.

Shelton Sampson Jr, Wide Receiver

Sampson Jr. is one of the nation’s best wide receiver prospects, rated as a 5-star and top 30 player. He’s been a three-year contributor to one of Louisiana’s top programs and he’s helped his team win two-straight state championships. LSU is considered the favorite, but Alabama, Texas A&M, and FSU are making runs at the Uber-talented prospect. FSU has his former head coach Gabe Fertitta on staff in an off-field role which is helping, and Sampson had a great unofficial visit to FSU in March. Landing at least one elite receiver in the 2023 class is paramount, and FSU gets an early crack to show Sampson what they have to offer.

Ayobami Tifase, Defensive Lineman

One area FSU has done a tremendous job so far in the 2023 cycle is along the defensive line. Tifase’s involvement with FSU has been quiet, but the two sides have stayed in regular contact. He reclassified from the 2022 class, deciding to participate in another year of high school. Arkansas, Virginia Tech and UConn are his other finalists. This is his last official visit, so we’ll see how things play out. Virginia Tech hosted him last week and there’s some smoke they’re his leader coming into the visit.

Luke Burgess, Offensive Tackle

Burgess is a massive offensive lineman at nearly 6-foot-8 and 285 pounds. He recently released a top 3 of FSU, Louisville, and North Carolina. His reach is crazy and is what makes him a highly sought-after prospect. Louisville gets him on campus next weekend, and he’s coming off of a visit to North Carolina last weekend. The Cardinals hold a lead but FSU gets another chance to impress Luke after he took an unofficial in late March.

Oregon Transfer Daymon David, Defensive Back

It’s clear that FSU is looking to add another piece to the secondary for 2022. They’ve had a few JUCO targets visit, and they await an upcoming decision from JUCO standout JP Pearson. David entered the portal on May 5th, and from that point on, FSU seems to be the main program tied to his potential next spot. He doesn’t have any other visits planned at this time which is an interesting fact heading into the weekend. Look for the staff to fully evaluate David - from academics to fit, this is their chance to see if he can help them win in 2022.

