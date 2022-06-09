ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Max Scherzer throwing bullpen sessions, could begin rehab assignment next week: Report

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLT9o_0g5u1sDh00

The Mets have some rotation help on the way with Tylor Megill set to make his first start in a month on Friday, but they could be getting an even more important arm back sooner than anticipated.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo , Max Scherzer has begun throwing bullpen sessions “at low intensity,” and has used all of his pitches during those sessions. Per Ragazzo, Scherzer could begin a rehab assignment as early as late next week. If he continues on that trajectory, the righty could return from his oblique strain much closer to the six-week side of the initial 6-8 week timetable for his recovery.

Scherzer long tossed last weekend, which he revealed himself following concerns that he promptly squashed about being bit on the throwing hand by one of his dogs.

Scherzer has been out for roughly three weeks, so he could he near the midway point before making his return, which the Mets would be thrilled about, considering they are still without Jacob deGrom and Scherzer was pitching to a 2.54 ERA before his oblique injury.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy