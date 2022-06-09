Max Scherzer throwing bullpen sessions, could begin rehab assignment next week: Report

The Mets have some rotation help on the way with Tylor Megill set to make his first start in a month on Friday, but they could be getting an even more important arm back sooner than anticipated.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo , Max Scherzer has begun throwing bullpen sessions “at low intensity,” and has used all of his pitches during those sessions. Per Ragazzo, Scherzer could begin a rehab assignment as early as late next week. If he continues on that trajectory, the righty could return from his oblique strain much closer to the six-week side of the initial 6-8 week timetable for his recovery.

Scherzer long tossed last weekend, which he revealed himself following concerns that he promptly squashed about being bit on the throwing hand by one of his dogs.

Scherzer has been out for roughly three weeks, so he could he near the midway point before making his return, which the Mets would be thrilled about, considering they are still without Jacob deGrom and Scherzer was pitching to a 2.54 ERA before his oblique injury.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)