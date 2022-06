STAMFORD — A planned new K-8 school in the under-served south Stamford area could be housed in two separate buildings about a mile from each other, officials said. The tentative plan is to use the current KT Murphy Elementary School site for a new building that could either serve students in grade K-4 or 5-8. Another building, the former Rogers Magnet Elementary School at 83 Lockwood Ave., would house whichever of those cohorts doesn’t go to the Murphy site.

