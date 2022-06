An Indiana woman allegedly violated the conditions of release for her animal cruelty case by repeating the same behavior. Jennifer Lair, 32, is charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent, and two counts of animal cruelty for keeping her residence in a disgusting condition, including having several dead dogs around, according to WXIN. When deputies confronted her about having a dead dog in her vehicle, she said she could not smell the remains because of COVID-19, authorities said.

BROWNSBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO