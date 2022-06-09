After nearly 80 years, Rhinelander City Cleaners remains in the same family name

JOB DUTIES: Be part of the leading manufacturer and innovator of industrial footwear, and a company who puts nothing above the safety of our employees. In this important role you will make an impact in the following ways: Develop, maintain, and lead the overall Health, Safety and Environmental Management for the company, at both our Merrill and Marshfield, WI locations. Anticipate, identify, and evaluate safety problems, conditions, and environmental risk. Interpret and apply internal and external standards in support of safety, hazard and risk reduction and compliance. Train employees and other applicable personnel on procedures, practices, and controls. Develop, implement, administer, and advise others on hazard and risk control policies. Maintain the safety program. Ensure all aspects of the job are carried out following our ISO 9001 Quality System requirements. Implement and/or maintain continuous improvement. Train and evaluate employees in First Aid and/or First Response, AED use. Train and evaluate safety drills. Work directly with Operations, Human Resources, Customers, and Vendors to accomplish an accident-free company.
Comments / 0