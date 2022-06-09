After nearly 80 years, Rhinelander City Cleaners remains in the same family name

JOB DUTIES: This position is in the Technical Services Section, DTSD Regional Office under the general supervision of the Technical Services (Engineering) Supervisor. This position has extensive authority and provides material testing for construction and maintenance purposes as well with administration through the Quality Management (QMP) and Independent Assurance (IAP) Programs that are federally mandated. Testing requires independent verification of the state's sampling and testing procedures for quality control of materials used in federal and state funded highway projects. The essential function of this position is to perform various complex and technical tests for materials acceptance following AASHTO or ASTM procedures and utilizing specific testing equipment on the physical properties of materials including, but not limited to soils, salt, mineral aggregate, hot mix asphalt (HMA) and Portland cement concrete (PCC) and to compare test results to the Standard Specifications and Quality Management Program (QMP) requirements. In addition, this position serves as the primary contact person for the region laboratory daily activities and assists with determining job assignments of Limited Term Employees (LTE), Student Engineer Trainees (SET), and consultants; ensures the region materials laboratory remains qualified by maintaining, calibrating, and keeping a current inventory of testing equipment in good working order; performs and documents independent assurance testing and reviews; assists with training and mentoring project personnel (WisDOT, consultants, and contractors) on the proper methods of sampling and testing materials incorporated in the construction of bridges and highways; and assists with completion of interim and final reviews of material records including processing the Final Test.

