Rhinelander, WI

After nearly 80 years, Rhinelander City Cleaners remains in the same family name

By Morgan Johnson
WJFW-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHINELANDER- Clean, dry, repeat. That’s the process Tim Brunette goes through every day with thousands of clothing items. “Just like coming back from the store," said Tim. Tim works at City Cleaners in Rhinelander, a business that’s held its place in more ways than one. His siblings,...

www.wjfw.com

WJFW-TV

Construction company seeing high demand for work on summer homes

Cory Allen works with his hands a lot. He spent the day working in Tomahawk. Allen owns Korr Construction, his company that does everything from fixing a leaky roof to building a new house. Allen ventured off and began his own company six months ago, and he’s already booked up...
TOMAHAWK, WI
WJFW-TV

Tomahawk area businesses broken into

TOMAHAWK - A string of burglaries happened along County Highway L just north of Tomahawk. Both Hob's Service Center and the Windmill Ice Cream Shoppe were broken into around 5 am Sunday morning. The windmill does not keep any cash in their store overnight which ended up preventing any theft...
TOMAHAWK, WI
waupacanow.com

Fire at food plant

A fire broke out Monday morning at a food processing plant in the town of Belmont, near the Portage-Waupaca County line. It was declared a five-alarm fire and strike teams were paged from Portage, Waushara and Wood counties, according to the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. The fire occurred at...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Merrill man in custody following burglar attempt

MERRILL - A man was taken into custody after an attempted burglary was stopped in Lincoln County. A homeowner in the Town of Somo contacted dispatch after his game camera alerted him to someone on his property. The deputy on-scene located an individual in a shed near the home. He...
MERRILL, WI
City
Rhinelander, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Rhinelander, WI
Business
WJFW-TV

Mole Lake Fisheries and lake association fight to save their walleye

Wisconsin is often associated with the love of nature and calm lakes. But under the surface some of the aquatic life has been struggling. Walleye and Perch are the fish of choice for northern Wisconsin lakes and sometimes they need a little help when other species threaten their habitat…. Up...
CRANDON, WI
spmetrowire.com

Great Northern to celebrate groundbreaking

Great Northern Distilling will break ground on its new headquarters this week. The successful distillery and craft cocktail space has already begun construction on its 12,500-square-foot space at 1009 Second St., the former home of the Belke lumber company that was demolished last September. Great Northern has been located in Plover’s Village Park since it was founded in 2013.
PLOVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Adam Bauman makes another appearance in court

Rhinelander, Wis. (WJFW) - Last week, police arrested Adam Bauman of Woodruff for making allegedly making a threat against local school officials. Adam Bauman appeared virtually in court today on zoom and we are learning more about the alleged school threat he made. His attorney Breanna Magallones represented him today...
RHINELANDER, WI
antigotimes.com

Marriage License Applications for 6/13/22

The following couples have recently applied for a Marriage License in Langlade County:. Austin Troy Strayer, Town of Antigo and Khala Mae Welnetz, Town of Antigo. John Herbert Spiegl, City of Antigo and Rhonda Ann Becerra, City of Antigo. Matthew Anthony Maus, Shawano, Hutchins and Kallie Lynn Eldridge, Town of...
spmetrowire.com

URGENT: Missing Waupaca man last seen in Stevens Point

Waupaca Co. law enforcement has issued a statewide alert for an endangered 26-year-old man who was last seen in Stevens Point. Brandon Edward Colligan is a white man, 5’10” and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved dress shirt and blue shorts.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WJFW-TV

Support Services Lead - Sheriff's Office - 3219844

JOB DUTIES: Position performs first level supervision, training, development, and evaluation of personnel in the Support Services Division for the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. This is technically detailed, supervisory work engaged in performing clerical and administrative duties. Position is the initial contact for open records questions, will be accountable for managing Incident Based Reporting (IBR), and reconciliation of financial reports pertaining to the Sheriff's Office budget and payroll. Position works with the Office Administrator to assess the needs of the Division, identify problems, and recommend solutions or corrective actions. Position requires a considerable need for independent judgment skills and a high degree of accuracy. Candidates must have the ability to exercise sound leadership skills, willingness to supervise others and assume responsibility, ability to organize and prioritize work, and exercise initiative. In addition, individual must understand the importance of confidentiality. Applicant must demonstrate computer knowledge, ability to interpret, analyze and retain statutory information pertaining to the Wisconsin Public Records Law, accounting experience, excellent grammar skills, outstanding customer service skills, the ability to meet strict deadlines, and a willingness to work outside of the normal workday and workweek on rare occasions.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Accounts Payable Receivable Associate - 3214593

The Automotive Payable Receivable Associate will be critical & a unique opportunity within the organization. Candidates must have experience working in an accounting office. Be ready to work in a fantastic & hard-working team environment. Customer charge account monthly statements. Extended Warranty Receivables. Daily Deposits. Reconciliation Cash Sales Daily. GM...
RHINELANDER, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT: Missing endangered person

TOWN OF ROYALTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A missing endangered person alert has been issued for 26-year-old Brandon Colligan from the Town of Royalton in Waupaca County. He was last seen in Stevens Point on Friday around 9:45 A.M., wearing a white short sleeve dress shirt and blue shorts. He is...
ROYALTON, WI
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WausauPilot

Multiple crews battle blaze at Waupaca food plant

Crews from at least five fire departments were called to the scene of a blaze at a food plant that was reported Monday morning. The first call came in at about 9 a.m. summoning firefighters to Festive Food, LLC, 7811 County Hwy. D in Waupaca. There’s no word on what started the blaze or how many people were inside the building at the time.
WAUPACA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wausau farm pays +$180k to settle lawsuit over treatment of women employees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Midwest’s largest grower and producer of ginseng settled a lawsuit where a male supervisor was accused of sexual harassment. In a release from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Baumann Farms LLP will pay $180,812.50 as well as other ‘significant’ relief to settle a lawsuit. The lawsuit is described as sexual harassment, retaliation, and national origin discrimination lawsuit, and that was filed by EEOC.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Safety Manager - 3211935

JOB DUTIES: Be part of the leading manufacturer and innovator of industrial footwear, and a company who puts nothing above the safety of our employees. In this important role you will make an impact in the following ways: Develop, maintain, and lead the overall Health, Safety and Environmental Management for the company, at both our Merrill and Marshfield, WI locations. Anticipate, identify, and evaluate safety problems, conditions, and environmental risk. Interpret and apply internal and external standards in support of safety, hazard and risk reduction and compliance. Train employees and other applicable personnel on procedures, practices, and controls. Develop, implement, administer, and advise others on hazard and risk control policies. Maintain the safety program. Ensure all aspects of the job are carried out following our ISO 9001 Quality System requirements. Implement and/or maintain continuous improvement. Train and evaluate employees in First Aid and/or First Response, AED use. Train and evaluate safety drills. Work directly with Operations, Human Resources, Customers, and Vendors to accomplish an accident-free company.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

5 Wausau businesses vandalized, Weston man charged

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weston man has been charged with criminal damage to property after police say he vandalized several Wausau businesses. Between June 1 and June 2, the Wausau Police Department investigated five separate reports of property damage. Police found damage at Angelo’s Pizza, Pearl Luvs Earl, Subway, Thrive Foodery, and the Boys and Girls Club. All of these businesses are located on the east side of Wausau, between North 2nd St and North 6th St. Each business sustained, at a minimum, damage to glass doors and windows.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander is '100% behind making a skatepark' says Mayor Hanus

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- The City of Rhinelander government held an informal ceremony in downtown at a potential site for a community skate park. On Saturday, Mayor Kris Hanus remarked that the major stakeholders within the city, including the fire and police departments, are all "100% behind making a skatepark." Recently, the Rhinelander Common Council approved $75,000 to put towards building the park.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Lab Coordinator (Trans Spec Sr or Adv) - 3215696

JOB DUTIES: This position is in the Technical Services Section, DTSD Regional Office under the general supervision of the Technical Services (Engineering) Supervisor. This position has extensive authority and provides material testing for construction and maintenance purposes as well with administration through the Quality Management (QMP) and Independent Assurance (IAP) Programs that are federally mandated. Testing requires independent verification of the state's sampling and testing procedures for quality control of materials used in federal and state funded highway projects. The essential function of this position is to perform various complex and technical tests for materials acceptance following AASHTO or ASTM procedures and utilizing specific testing equipment on the physical properties of materials including, but not limited to soils, salt, mineral aggregate, hot mix asphalt (HMA) and Portland cement concrete (PCC) and to compare test results to the Standard Specifications and Quality Management Program (QMP) requirements. In addition, this position serves as the primary contact person for the region laboratory daily activities and assists with determining job assignments of Limited Term Employees (LTE), Student Engineer Trainees (SET), and consultants; ensures the region materials laboratory remains qualified by maintaining, calibrating, and keeping a current inventory of testing equipment in good working order; performs and documents independent assurance testing and reviews; assists with training and mentoring project personnel (WisDOT, consultants, and contractors) on the proper methods of sampling and testing materials incorporated in the construction of bridges and highways; and assists with completion of interim and final reviews of material records including processing the Final Test.
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Pedestrian killed in downtown Wausau crash

A 52-year-old man died late Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Wausau, police confirm. Wausau Police Capt. Ben Graham said officers and an ambulance were dispatched at about 11:20 p.m. to the intersection of North First Street and Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
WAUSAU, WI

