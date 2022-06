INDIANAPOLIS — Motorists in the Twin Aire neighborhood will want to find alternate routes if they use Southeastern Avenue. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) said Southeastern Avenue is closing between Trowbridge Street and the railroad crossing in the 3400 block of Southeastern Avenue starting Wednesday. The stretch of road had previously been restricted to one lane of traffic in each direction.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO