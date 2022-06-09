DuPage election judges are in the money, thanks to pay raise

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Election judges in DuPage County will now make significantly more money.

Starting with the 2022 primary election, each judge will make $250, nearly double the previous pay level of $130.

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek said the raise is long overdue, given the roughly 15-hour work day judges faces. She recalls election judges asking for more compensation in 2005, when she was an election watchdog.

While judges saw a pandemic-related pay bump in 2020, the new increase marks the first base pay hike in decades.

Kaczmarek said her office already has trained nearly 2,000 judges, but they're still looking to hire a couple hundred more.

Those interested can apply online .

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Links:

https://go.audacy.com/wbbm780/download

https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780/sign-up-for-news-updates

https://www.facebook.com/WBBMNewsradio

https://twitter.com/WBBMNewsradio

https://www.instagram.com/wbbmnewsradio/