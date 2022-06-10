ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, IL

Thursday Police Blotter

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffingham Police arrested 24 year old Justin E. Kophazy of Charleston for an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting a police/correctional officer and a Douglas County FTA warrant for criminal trespass to vehicle. Justin was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 45 year old Gerald E....

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 35 year old Calvin T. Kessel of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5gt of meth. Calvin posted bond and was released. Effingham Police arrested 40 year old Christopher D. McClure of Effingham for a St. Clair County warrant for obstructing a court order. Christopher posted bond and was released.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville Police starting 4th of July enforcement campaign

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department will be starting an enforcement campaign this week ahead of the 4th of July to crack down on impaired and unbuckled drivers. The campaign will run from Thursday through July 5 to encompass the three weekends leading up to and following the 4th of July, which Danville […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police seek help in locating fugitive

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive wanted for several crimes. Decatur Police said Ryan Day, 30, has several arrest warrants on charges that include violating an order of protection, driving under the influence, failing to register as a sex offender and criminal damage. People […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
County
Effingham County, IL
Charleston, IL
Crime & Safety
Effingham County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Flora, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, June 12th, 2022

Salem Police arrested 26-year-old Caitlyn Hopkins of East Bennett Street in Salem for alleged domestic battery. She allegedly struck another person in the right cheek. Hopkins was taken to the Marion County Jail for a final determination on charges. Illinois State Conservation Police have arrested a 31-year-old Flora man, Richard...
SALEM, IL
Effingham Radio

ISP Investigating Shooting In Sullivan

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 was requested by the Sullivan Police Department (SPD) and the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a shooting investigation at a residence in the 200 block of South Madison Street in Sullivan, Illinois. One victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. Three people have been detained for questioning.
SULLIVAN, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Convicted In 2016 Murder

A Springfield man has been found guilty on all counts in connection with the 2016 shooting death of a teenager. DeMarco Jones is the second of three defendants to be tried in the killing of 19-year-old Alaysia Bennett. She was fatally shot as she sat in a car with a three-year-old and several other people in a parking lot on West Washington Street. Jones will be sentenced in August.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man arrested following weekend police chase

Centralia Police arrested a 35-year-old Centralia man wanted in connection with a lengthy high-speed chase late Saturday night. Daniel Meyers was taken into custody without incident while he was a passenger in a traffic stop on Thursday. He was also arrested on an outstanding $40,000 Marion County felony warrant for failure to appear on a burglary charge and a $7,500 outstanding Clinton County warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated battery charge.
MARION COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

34-year-old Jonathan Millikan of Marion, Kentucky was arrested Friday by Odon Police and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 23-year-old Aaron Pollock of Newberry, Indiana was arrested Friday...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
freedom929.com

CLAY COUNTY WOMAN MISSING

(CLAY CITY) Authorities are continuing their search for a Clay County woman who’s been missing for five weeks, last seen on Friday, May 6th, at the home of her mother in Clay City. Officials say 26 year old Shadie Thomas lives with a reduced mental capacity, and while she has never been on her own, it’s believed that she could be in serious danger. Shadie is described as a white female, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, with blue eyes, prescription glasses, and long straight brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen in Baby Yoda pajama bottoms and a sky blue columbia jacket. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Illinois State Police in Effingham, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department in Louisville, or the Missing Persons Awareness Network at 312-620-0788.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Two arrested in Pana armed robbery investigation

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Pana earlier this week. On Sunday morning, Pana Police responded to Lake Lawn Inn and learned someone had been held up by two male suspects armed with guns. The suspects took the victim’s money, cell phone and car keys before leaving. […]
PANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Uninsu
WCIA

U of I Police investigating vandalism case at Japan House

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is looking for a pair of men who are persons of interest in a vandalism case at the on-campus Japan House. Officers said that on May 31, staff at Japan House heard something crash into a window and found a glass sliding door had been […]
URBANA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, June 9th, 2022

Three people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Wednesday on outstanding warrants. 27-year-old Breanne Blumhorst of East 12th in Centralia is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on a Marion County warrant in a pending felony retail theft case. 26-year-old Scott Austin Junior of East Wyoming in...
Effingham Radio

Effingham PD: Investigation Into Wednesday Morning Armed Robbery Continues

At 9:25 A.M. this morning Effingham City Police received a report of a robbery which had occurred at Land of Lincoln Credit Union, 1302 Thelma Keller Boulevard. Effingham Officers, along with Effingham County Sheriff’s Deputies, Illinois State Police Troopers, and Illinois Secretary of State Officers immediately responded to the area in an attempt to locate the suspect.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police investigate shooting in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Sullivan early Friday morning. Illinois State Police were requested by the Sullivan Police Department and the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office at around 3:00 a.m. to investigate the shooting. It occurred near the corner of South Madison and East Adams […]
SULLIVAN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wjpf.com

West Frankfort man arrested

A West Frankfort man has been arrested for stealing copper. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report yesterday of a theft in progress in rural West Frankfort. As a result, 52-year-old Robert Carlton was placed under arrest and charged with Criminal Trespass to property and theft under $500.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
WAND TV

Man involved in murder of Alaysia Bennett found guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man has bee found guilty of murder in connection to the 2016 shooting death of Alaysia Bennett. In less than an hour of deliberations, a jury found Demarco Jones, 30, guilty of first degree murder and armed robbery. He will be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem man charged with aggravated battery

A 20-year-old Salem man has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery in connection with a Wednesday night incident outside his home. Salem Police say Austin Unsell of East Bryan allegedly got into an argument with a man who came to his home to visit. While outside, Unsell allegedly punched a window guard and according to the victim, also struck him in the face.

Comments / 0

Community Policy