Thursday Police Blotter

(CLAY CITY) Authorities are continuing their search for a Clay County woman who’s been missing for five weeks, last seen on Friday, May 6th, at the home of her mother in Clay City. Officials say 26 year old Shadie Thomas lives with a reduced mental capacity, and while she has never been on her own, it’s believed that she could be in serious danger. Shadie is described as a white female, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, with blue eyes, prescription glasses, and long straight brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen in Baby Yoda pajama bottoms and a sky blue columbia jacket. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Illinois State Police in Effingham, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department in Louisville, or the Missing Persons Awareness Network at 312-620-0788.

CLAY COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO