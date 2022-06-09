ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond County, IL

County Board Covers Wide Variety Of Topics

By WGEL
wgel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bond County Board held a quick meeting Tuesday morning, taking care of several items. Liquor licenses were renewed for Nuby’s Steakhouse, Copper Dock LLC, Greenville Country Club and The Family Vine LLC. The board recently approved COVID-19 bonuses for union members...

wgel.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgel.com

City Council Meets Tuesday

The Greenville City Council will hold its June meeting Tuesday (6-14) at 7 p.m. in the municipal building. On the agenda is the possible creation of a K-9 Program. The city has been without one since 2015. Several donations are anticipated to get the program going, including a dog. Also...
GREENVILLE, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Food truck fee reduction fails to gain traction in Madison County

Madison County officials have yet to reach a decision on lowering fees for food trucks, with a final vote set for this Wednesday. The Finance Committee on Thursday discussed reducing the fee for mobile food service establishments by $200 from $375, but it failed for lack of a motion. County...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Dining & Meeting Cancelled At Senior Center

The Bond County Senior Center has announced that dining at the center will be closed this week, through Friday. The Bond County Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, has also been cancelled. For more, call the Senior Center at 664-1465.
BOND COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison County tax bills have been mailed

The Madison County Treasurer's Office reminds property tax bills have been sent out, and the first installment is due in about a month if you take advantage of the 4-payment plan. July 7 is the first due date for those utilizing the four-payment option. Treasurer Chris Slusser tells The Big...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, IL
Local
Illinois Government
County
Bond County, IL
Bond County, IL
Government
cilfm.com

Five Southern Illinois counties at ‘high’ community level

Five Southern Illinois counties are now considered at high community level for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 32 counties statewide are now at the high risk level. The counties on the list here in Southern Illinois include: Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson. IDPH reported 34,000...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

New path systems would connect Edwardsville for bikers, walkers

EDWARDSVILLE — A new series of trails and paths for pedestrians and bicyclists is coming into focus in Edwardsville. Officials are in the final stages of drafting a plan to create new pathways for bicyclists and pedestrians. They say the project would build on the city’s current trail system, which is used primarily for recreation, to establish an alternative transportation network for residents and visitors to get around town without using a car.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Whalen
wgel.com

Friends Of Greenville Public Library Seeking Members

A new organization, The Friends of the Greenville Public Library, is seeking members. The recently formed 501c3 not-for-profit organization is under the umbrella of the Bond County Community Foundation. It’s goals are to promote public knowledge and use of the library’s resources, services and programs, and to encourage the growth...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Volunteer Opportunities Available At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project is seeking individuals to volunteer their time and skills to provide valuable services, which help Carlyle Lake to continue to provide quality services to our visitors. The Carlyle Lake Project offers many volunteer opportunities in recreation and natural resource management on its 26,000 acres of water and 11,000 acres of land. As a volunteer, you gain valuable skills, work outdoors, meet new people, see new areas, and achieve a sense of contributing to the future of Carlyle Lake. Volunteers participate in a variety of tasks and activities throughout the year and positions are determined by both volunteer interests and project needs. For volunteer inquiries, contact the Volunteer Coordinator at the Carlyle Lake Project Office by calling 618-594-2484 ext. 6103 or e-mail carlylelake@usace.army.mil. Persons under the age of 18 must have parental approval.
CARLYLE, IL
Illinois Business Journal

In-person early voting underway in Illinois

Early voting gets underway today in Illinois. Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza said in-person voting began Monday, June 13, and will continue to Monday, June 27, for the June 28 General Primary Election. Registered voters may vote Monday through Friday at all early voting sites and Saturday and Sunday at...
ILLINOIS STATE
wgel.com

Vandalia & Hillsboro Skilled Care Facilities Fined By IDPH

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it has posted the 2022 1st Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. The report contains additional information about each of the violations. Hillsboro Rehab & HCC, a 121-bed skilled care facility at 1300 E. Tremont St. in Hillsboro, was...
HILLSBORO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chairman#The Bond County Board#Nuby#Copper Dock Llc#Greenville Country Club#Cdl
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during June 5-11, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Alexander Worland, 32 of Mt. Olive, is charged with aggravated fleeing from police while driving 21 mph over the speed limit, aggravated fleeing and causing more than $300 in property damage, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, no valid registration, and inoperable head, tail or sidelights in connection with a June 4 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

No Truck/Tractor Pulls At This Year’s Illinois State Fair

One traditional feature will be missing from this year’s Illinois State Fair. The annual truck and tractor pulls will not be held at the fair this year. The events are usually slated for the multi-purpose arena, but fair officials say that facility will be closed all summer while undergoing extensive repairs.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
advantagenews.com

More license plate reader cameras for Metro East

There are more license plate reader cameras coming to Metro East highways. Under a law signed by Governor JB Pritzker earlier this month, House Bill 4481 permits cameras along State highways in Madison, St. Clair and 20 other additional counties throughout Illinois. Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly says the...
MADISON, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Revised route for MetroLink expansion is backed by Bi-State, Jones, Page

ST. LOUIS — Local leaders' preferred route for the potential MetroLink northside-southside line has shifted a bit, running along Jefferson Avenue from Chippewa Street to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters. Taulby Roach, president and CEO of the Bi-State Development Agency, is backing the new version along with Mayor Tishaura...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

County moves up to highest level on COVID warning system

Jefferson County has been moved up to the orange, or highest, level on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) three-color COVID-19 warning system. Prior to that recent change, the county had been in the yellow, or medium, level for one week and in the green, or lowest, level of the system for 12 weeks.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy