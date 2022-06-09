ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

MAP: Which Texas city has the most expensive gas?

By Christopher Adams
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0zZP_0g5txUGr00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gas prices in Texas have reached a record high, according to data from AAA.

The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is now $4.62, up 28 cents from last week and up $1.88 compared to this day last year.

And prices are only expected to climb higher.

“With the national average almost at $5 a gallon, and the statewide average reaching a new record, drivers can expect to see higher prices for the next few weeks – if not months – as Russian oil is off the market for many countries due to its war in Ukraine,” said AAA Texas representative Daniel Armbruster.

El Paso has the most expensive gas in the state. Drivers there are paying, on average, $4.88 per gallon. That’s 34 cents more than a week ago, the biggest increase of any Texas city.

Houston has had the biggest jump in gas prices over the past year, up $1.97 from June 9, 2021, to June 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, drivers in Lubbock have the cheapest gas in the state: an average of $4.42 per gallon.

Texas has the 10th lowest gas price average in the country, according to AAA data. California has the most expensive, at an average of $6.40 per gallon, while Georgia has the lowest at $4.41 per gallon.

The national average is $4.97 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for June 13, 2022: Retired teachers hit hard by inflation

While inflation is hurting the wallets of many, retired Texas teachers are getting hit especially hard: The Teacher Retirement System’s pension benefit payouts are not adjusted for inflation. And: Less than Democrats hoped for but more than they expected – that’s how a new bipartisan gun safety deal, led in part by Sen. John Cornyn, is being characterized by some. We’ll hear what’s in it and what isn’t. Also: The tight market for homes in Austin and elsewhere in Texas; would-be homebuyers might be surprised what they’re up against.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Heatwave causes electricity use in Texas to reach all-time high on Sunday

TEXAS, USA — A heat wave caused electricity use in Texas to reach an all-time high on Sunday, but the state’s power grid appeared to hold up without major disruption. Power demand surpassed 75 gigawatts at around 5:15 p.m., surpassing the previous record of 74.8 gigawatts in August 2019. Still, the state’s capacity remained well above that, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

The Largest Buc-ee’s Store in America Will Still Be in Texas…For Now

Good news for all of those who believe the largest Buc-ee's location should be in Texas, which should be just about everyone since Texas is large and the best. In 2021, Buc-ee's announced they would build a massive location near Sevierville, Tennessee. At that time, it was set to be the largest Buc-ee's location in the United States, beating out the company's 66,000-square foot store in New Braunfels, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
California State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
City
Texas City, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
KVUE

Saharan dust returns to Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — If you've looked to the sky and noticed hazy conditions, you're not just imagining it. Saharan dust has returned to Central Texas. This is not an uncommon occurrence this time of year. Strong winds carry plumes of dust from the west coast of Africa thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean to the U.S.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Map#Russian#Aaa Texas#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

2022 Texas missing persons

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the Texas Equusearch […]
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Why rising inflation is hitting retired Texas teachers especially hard

While inflation is hurting the wallets of many, retired Texas teachers are getting hit especially hard. The Teacher Retirement System, the state’s pension program for educators, does not adjust its pension payments for inflation, which can fluctuate the purchasing power of retired teachers. Dennis Jansen, a Texas A&M economics professor, joined Texas Standard to share more about his research on TRS and how inflation – “the cruelest tax“ – is affecting retired teachers in the state. Listen to the interview above or read more in the transcript below.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
classiccenter.art

Classic Cars For Sale In Lubbock Texas

Classic Cars For Sale In Lubbock Texas. Lubbock, tx (lbb) monroe, la (mlu) northwest ok (end) oklahoma city (okc) san angelo, tx (sjt). With thousands of vehicles to choose from, you can shop for a antique/classic in lubbock, texas from among the top manufacturers. There are 40 used cars for...
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

The Texas Town With The Highest Gas Prices Might Surprise You

The entire nation is feeling the squeeze on our wallets-from the grocery store where the prices of eggs and milk have tripled, to retail where the costs have risen due to the trucking industry strikes, all the way to the gas pumps where just 23 months ago when I moved here to Midland gas was $1.83 a gallon (for regular unleaded-not mid-grade or premium and not diesel). Fast forward and here we are with similar gas prices to what we all dealt with 9 years ago back in 2013. Right now pretty much state-wide here in Texas, diesel is hovering around $5.29 a gallon-but that varies slightly across Texas. For a gallon of regular unleaded, here are the latest prices by city as of 6/9/22, according to AAA. The place with the highest price per gallon will surprise you-keep scrolling to see!
MIDLAND, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, the second-largest city in Texas, might be known for its Tex-Mex cuisine, but it also has its share of fantastic Italian restaurants. In fact, many people do not realize just how fantastic Italian food is in many of the major cities in Texas. Of course, they are known for barbeque and other southern favorites, but it’s a State that is filled with people of all ethnicities, and in the end, who doesn’t like Italian Food? From family-run spots to more upscale restaurants, there’s something for everyone.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy