Cops Seek Help Finding Hit-&-Run Driver

By Staff
 4 days ago

Police are asking the public for information to help track down a driver who allegedly struck a father and his young son, then left the scene.

The incident begin with a car crash at Dixwell Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue in Hamden Thursday around 8:30 a.m. A driver hit the two pedestrians, then fled the scene.

“The evading vehicle was observed shortly thereafter and contact was attempted with the operator in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Homestead Avenue. The operator began driving erratically ​‘in circles’ on Dixwell Avenue, before traveling southbound on Dixwell Avenue,” Hamden Police Lt. Anthony Diaz wrote in a release issued Thursday.

“A short time later, this same vehicle struck a pedestrian who was holding his young child as they crossed Dixwell Avenue near Newton Street.”

The father ​“sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries” and the son, ​“minor injuries,” Diaz reported.

Diaz released the below photo of the suspected driver. He asked anyone with information or surveillance video footage to contact Officer Brett Ferrara of the Hamden Police Department’s Traffic Division at (203) 230‑4000 or [email protected]

Hamden Police Department

jay
4d ago

I find it very hard to believe that a good community member would do such a horrible thing. Heaven forbid.

New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That's what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

