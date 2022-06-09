New Star Wars Droid Factory R2-W50 Figure Debuts at Walt Disney World for its 50th Anniversary

It's been over a month since the debut of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest film within the ever-sprawling tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was chock-full of surprises, including the arrival of the Earth-838 version of The Illuminati, a buzzed-about group of powerful Marvel superheroes. This particular roster of The Illuminati included some surprising faces that diehard Marvel fans would recognize, including Patrick Stewart's return as Charles Xavier / Professor X, Anson Mount's return as Blackagar Boltagon / Black Bolt, and John Krasinski's first appearance as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. Now that Multiverse of Madness has been out in the world for a while, it looks like those Illuminati members are now making their way onto official merchandise for the film. A new listing on the apparel site RedWolf includes a shirt design that proclaims "The Illuminati Will See You Now", alongside silhouetted versions of all of the Illuminati members.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO